5 Things We Learned As Nuggets End Regular Season With 12-Game Winning Streak After Defeating Spurs

The Nuggets slammed the door on their regular season. With a 128-118 win over the Spurs, Denver stretched its winning streak to 12 games and looked every bit like a team peaking at the perfect time as the locked-in third seed in the Western Conference. They shot 50-100 (50.0%) from the field, dominated the glass 58-45, and led for 89% of the game, building a lead as large as 23.

San Antonio had moments offensively, putting up 118 points on 45-99 (45.5%) shooting and knocking down 15 threes, but they simply couldn’t match Denver’s physicality and consistency. The Nuggets controlled the paint (62-54), crushed them on second chances with 19 offensive rebounds, and consistently found quality looks, finishing with 30 assists.

It was a complete performance as they look forward to a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are the five things we learned.

1. Nikola Jokic Sets the Tone Early

Nikola Jokic didn’t need to dominate the ball to dominate the game as he played in the first half to meet the 65-game threshold for individual awards. In just 18 minutes, he poured in 23 points on an efficient 7-12 shooting while going a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He added 8 rebounds, a block, and didn’t commit a single turnover – a quiet but devastating performance.

What stood out most was how effortless it looked. Jokic anchored the offense early, helping Denver build separation, then stepped back as others took over. The Nuggets still racked up 30 assists as a team, a reflection of how his presence elevates everyone, even when he’s not piling up double-digit assists himself.

2. Depth Is Denver’s Biggest Weapon Right Now

This was a showcase of Denver’s depth. Seven different players scored in double figures, and the bench delivered a massive impact. David Roddy posted 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 11 boards in a dominant interior showing.

Then came KJ Simpson, who provided a huge spark with 13 points on a perfect 4-4 from three. Add in 11 points and 6 assists from Jalen Pickett, and it’s clear this isn’t a top-heavy team – they’re coming at opponents in waves. That kind of depth becomes dangerous in a playoff setting.

3. Rebounding Changed the Game

The Nuggets imposed their will on the glass, outrebounding the Spurs 58-45, including 19 offensive rebounds that led to countless second-chance opportunities. That physical edge wore San Antonio down over four quarters.

Players like Valanciunas (11 rebounds), Roddy (13 rebounds), and Jokic (8 rebounds) consistently created extra possessions, while Denver’s 39 defensive rebounds limited the Spurs’ ability to sustain runs. Even when San Antonio shot well enough to stay competitive, they simply didn’t get enough stops to capitalize.

4. Efficient Offense Beats Volume Shooting

The Spurs actually attempted nearly as many shots (99) as the Nuggets (100) and made more threes (15 vs. 11), but efficiency told the real story. Denver shot 50.0% from the field compared to San Antonio’s 45.5%, and they were far more consistent inside the arc.

Julian Strawther led the way with 25 points on 9-19 shooting, while Bruce Brown added 14 points on an ultra-efficient 7-8 clip. The Nuggets didn’t settle – they attacked the paint, got to the line (17-22), and made high-percentage looks. Meanwhile, the Spurs leaned heavily on perimeter shooting (47 three-point attempts) and couldn’t sustain efficiency.

5. Spurs Show Fight, But Defense Without Wemby Was Ugly

To their credit, the Spurs didn’t fold. De’Aaron Fox led the way with 24 points and 5 assists, while Devin Vassell added 19 points on 7-13 shooting. Stephon Castle stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, nearly recording a triple-double.

But the defensive issues remain glaring. San Antonio allowed 128 points on 50.0% shooting and struggled to contain dribble penetration and interior scoring. Even with solid individual performances, they couldn’t string together stops, and that’s been a recurring theme. If that doesn’t change, games like this will continue slipping away.