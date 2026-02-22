Warriors Player Ratings: Role Players Come Alive To Shock Nuggets 128-117

No Stephen Curry. No Draymond Green. No Kristaps Porzingis. And somehow, the Golden State Warriors didn’t just survive, they controlled the game for long stretches and ran past the Denver Nuggets with ball movement and shot-making.

Denver got a monster triple-double from Nikola Jokic, but Golden State countered with balance. Seven players scored in double figures, the ball zipped around to the tune of 42 assists, and the Warriors buried 21 threes. It wasn’t one star going nuclear – it was everyone stepping into the spotlight.

Moses Moody: A+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 35 MIN

Moody looked completely comfortable as a primary scorer. He picked his spots, knocked down rhythm threes, and attacked closeouts without hesitation. The all-around stat line, scoring, rebounding, playmaking, reflects a player who let the game come to him and capitalized.

Brandin Podziemski: A+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 15 REB, 9 AST, 3 TOV, 7-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 37 MIN

This was the engine of the night. Podziemski flirted with a triple-double and controlled pace with maturity beyond his years. Fifteen rebounds from a guard is sheer effort. Nine assists reflect trust and vision. He dictated the rhythm, especially in the second half when the Nuggets made pushes.

Al Horford: A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-11 FG, 6-7 3-PT FG, 27 MIN

Vintage Horford. He spaced the floor beautifully, drilling six of seven from deep and stretching Denver’s defense beyond comfort. Add in seven assists and disruptive defense, and this was a clinic in veteran control. He made Jokic work defensively and punished every slow rotation.

Gui Santos: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 6-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 28 MIN

Santos played with confidence from the opening tip. He didn’t hunt shots – he took what was there and made Denver pay for every defensive lapse. The seven assists stand out just as much as the near-perfect shooting night. He kept the offense humming and never forced the action.

Gary Payton II: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 6-11 FG, 3-8 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Payton was a source of energy and big scoring. When it came to shooting in transition, he nailed 3 threes. His defense was timely and created opportunities when Denver almost got into a streak.

Will Richard: A-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Richard provided Golden State with consistent game time and clutch points. He played within himself, took the right shots, and significantly improved the spacing of the floor. His effectiveness is encapsulated in his +10 plus/minus.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 7-18 FG, 2-10 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Melton was not afraid to shoot, and while he might not have made as many threes as he hoped, his energy was contagious and made the team perform better. Active defensively and almost single-handeldy created 4 turnovers. While his jumper was struggling, he was able to get to the net and score.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Spencer was not brought onto the court just to score. He was the fastest player on the team and moved the play along greatly. He made offensive opportunities and always moves the ball over.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

In this game, not every shot was falling for Post, but he was able to make an impact through smart passing combined with rebounding. 4 assists from a backup center helped to keep pace and flow for Golden State.