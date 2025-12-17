Potential Trade Scenario For Celtics To Land Reliable Shot-Blocking Big Man

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most impressive teams this season. Following the setbacks they suffered this offseason, the Celtics were written off by many analysts and teams around the league. Despite these obstacles, Boston has been a competitive team.

The Celtics are currently placed fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-11 record. Although they are coming off a disappointing 112-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons, Boston has cemented its position as a tough team to beat.

Given the team’s outlook this offseason, it seemed more likely for the Celtics to embrace a rebuild. Now that they are in a position to secure a playoff berth, Boston may look at ways to improve its roster.

With Jayson Tatum’s potential return in mind, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley presented an intriguing trade idea that may help the Celtics upgrade and become a threat in the East. Here’s Buckley’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Anfernee Simons, Josh Minott, 2031 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2026 second-round pick (DET, MIL, or ORL)

Why Would The Bucks Do This Trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks are in an odd position at the moment. With an 11-16 record, the Bucks are on the verge of falling out of play-in contention. Given that this raises concerns, especially with the trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks could be poised for a rebuild.

With this in mind, such a deal may be aligned with the Bucks’ best interests. By acquiring a protected first-round pick, a second-round pick next year, Anfernee Simons‘ expiring contract, and Josh Minott, Milwaukee could structure its rebuild.

Anfernee Simons’ addition presents upside. While his expiring contract status would provide Milwaukee with significant cap flexibility next summer, Simons also has value as a player.

As a young guard with a playing style mirroring Damian Lillard‘s, Simons could be a major addition to the Bucks’ backcourt alongside Ryan Rollins. While his averages of 13.0 points and 2.5 assists per game are largely a product of his role off the bench for the Celtics, he possesses the potential to be a significant contributor on the offensive front.

Along with Simons, the Bucks would acquire Josh Minott, who has proven to be a serviceable member of Boston’s rotation. The forward has shown versatility, emerging as a factor in the starting lineup as well as on the bench.

With averages of 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 44.3% from three-point range, he could round out Milwaukee’s bench depth.

Why Would The Celtics Do This Trade?

For the Celtics, this trade is a means of addressing one of their primary roster issues this season. With Myles Turner‘s addition, Boston would be acquiring a high-quality center, who perfectly aligns with the team’s playing style.

Buckley justified Turner’s addition by writing:

“If Boston has a sense that Tatum can come back during this campaign, then it has to address its underwhelming mix of centers. Aiming for a prize as rich as Turner would be costly, but having someone who can anchor the defensive interior and improve the offensive spacing is an awfully rich reward… Give Boston a healthy Tatum and an impact big man, and maybe it regains control of this conference.”

Turner is one of the best shot-blocking and floor-spacing big men in the game. With averages of 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 37.7% shooting from three-point range this season, he could be a significant boost to Boston’s frontcourt.

As Buckley mentioned, the East is currently run by the Pistons, who hold the top spot with a 21-5 record. However, considering the shortcomings of the top teams in the East, with the right additions, the Celtics could make a genuine case to be considered a contender once Tatum is back in the rotation.

Does This Deal Work?

For all intents and purposes, this trade scenario has benefits for both teams involved. As the Bucks gain the necessary assets to proceed with rebuilding, the Celtics address their key roster issues and become more competitive.

On paper, this trade helps Boston become a significantly better team. Considering what the team has achieved without a reliable first-choice center, it proves difficult to fathom how formidable the Celtics could be if they acquired a player as reliable as Myles Turner.

The only challenge associated with making this deal is the Bucks’ willingness to engage in a trade conversation involving Turner. Considering that Milwaukee acquired him as a free agent this offseason, any move involving the big man may only come into play if the franchise undergoes a roster overhaul.

Ultimately, the possibility of this trade going through would be closely correlated with the trade negotiations involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.