Pistons Overcome Celtics 110-105 Due To Cade Cunningham’s Monster Double-Double: 3 Key Takeaways

The Detroit Pistons continue to prove they are the best team in the East after defeating the Boston Celtics 112-105. The Pistons improve to 21-5 as they hold the number one seed in the conference, and they are in a great spot in large part due to Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham posted an impressive 32 points and 10 assists as he outdueled Jaylen Brown (34 points and 7 assists) and Derrick White (31 points, 6 rebounds) en route to a solid victory on Monday night. He got some help from Tobias Harris (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Caris LeVert (13 points), but this was Cade’s game from start to finish.

The Pistons were efficient from the field, nailing 46.1% from the field and 36.1% from deep, winning the margins when it comes to rebounding, assists, steals, and turnovers. The Celtics shot a little worse than the Pistons across the board, and

The Pistons are a better team than the Celtics as things stand and they proved it tonight. Let’s dive into the key takeaways of this impressive performance from the number one seed.

1. Cade Cunningham Controlled The Game From The Start

From the jump, Cade Cunningham looked comfortable controlling the game. He scored 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting, knocked down six of his 10 threes, and never seemed sped up, even when Boston started throwing extra bodies at him. Nothing felt forced. He let the game come to him, took the shots Boston gave up, and punished them when they went under screens.

Cunningham mixed in pull-up jumpers with strong drives, keeping the Celtics guessing and stretching their defense just enough to open things up for everyone else. When Detroit’s offense bogged down, he was the one who steadied it, either with a timely bucket or by making the right pass to keep a possession alive.

What really separated his night was how clean he was late. Cunningham finished with 10 assists and only three turnovers in 36 minutes, which matters against a Boston defense built to create chaos. Down the stretch, he either scored or set up most of Detroit’s biggest baskets, calmly closing things out while Boston scrambled. In a tight game, the Pistons had the most reliable player on the floor, and Cunningham played the part.

2. Detroit Won The Battle On The Scoreboard

Detroit didn’t overwhelm Boston with athleticism or size, but they consistently won the little battles that add up. The Pistons edged the Celtics on the glass 39-37 and did their real damage on the offensive boards, grabbing 12 compared to Boston’s seven. Those second chances kept pressure on the Celtics and gave Detroit extra life in a game that never really settled.

Those possessions were especially important because neither team could fully pull away. There were 12 lead changes, and it felt like every run needed to be answered. Detroit was able to do that more often because they simply gave themselves more opportunities.

The three-point line also tilted the game. Detroit hit 13 threes at a respectable rate, while Boston struggled badly, finishing just 10-for-39 from deep. Even with both teams shooting the same percentage overall from the field, that gap from beyond the arc created separation. When it came time to trade punches, Detroit landed just enough clean ones to stay in front.

3. Detroit’s Depth And Defense Was Critical

Cunningham led the way, but Detroit didn’t get this win without help. Caris LeVert scored 13 points, Ronald Holland II added nine, and Isaiah Stewart chipped in seven points and seven rebounds, giving the Pistons solid minutes when the starters needed a breather. No one tried to do too much, and that steadiness mattered.

The bench provided energy and timely shot-making, helping Detroit weather the stretches when Boston looked ready to take control. Those minutes kept the game from swinging too far in either direction.

Defensively, the Pistons stayed locked in. They forced 12 turnovers, came away with nine steals, and held Boston to just 16 assists, disrupting the Celtics’ flow without getting sloppy. Jaylen Brown’s 34 points and Derrick White’s 31 kept Boston dangerous all night, but Detroit’s rotations and physical on-ball defense made sure the damage stopped there. In the final minutes, it was that collective focus – not one big play – that allowed the Pistons to close out a gritty 110-105 win.