Raptors Snap 4-Game Losing Streak With A 106-96 Win Over Heat

The Toronto Raptors come away with a significant 106-96 win over the Miami Heat to put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Dec 15, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Raptors had an impressive showing on the road on Monday night. With a 106-96 victory over the Miami Heat, the Raptors improved to 16-11 while snapping their four-game losing streak.

Monday night’s win was a combination of multiple factors. From the dominant performance by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes to the clutch contributions of bench players such as Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick, Toronto has every reason to celebrate this victory.

Toronto entered Monday’s game slightly undermanned, with RJ Barrett sidelined with a knee sprain. With the onus falling upon the pair of Ingram and Barnes to shore up the offense, the Raptors’ star duo delivered.

Given that both teams were desperate to secure a win, the game was expected to be a scrappy one. The first quarter was a clear reflection of this aspect. Both teams played some gritty defense, resulting in low production.

With a 23-22 scoreline to end the quarter, the Raptors secured a one-point lead. However, this was a temporary win, as the Heat came out firing in the second quarter.

Given Tyler Herro’s absence from the game, Norman Powell shouldered the responsibility of scoring for Miami. After Powell set the tone by scoring eight points early in the quarter, Bam Adebayo stepped in to contribute to the effort. Adebayo’s contribution was crucial as it helped the Heat turn things around and secure a six-point lead heading into the second half.

Although the Heat seemed to be in control of the momentum, the Raptors remained within striking distance. Two successive three-pointers by Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji helped Toronto bring the scores level, but Adebayo had an immediate response.

The two teams exchanged baskets for the majority of the third quarter. Although the Heat ended with a three-point lead, the final frame would see the game slip away from their grasp.

Since the Raptors scored the last points of the third, they had some momentum on their side. Toronto capitalized on this, with Immanuel Quickley and Sandro Mamukelashvili scoring in quick succession to tie things up at 79-79.

At this stage, Miami struggled to score. As the Raptors maintained their offensive production, a three-pointer by Jamal Shead with just over seven minutes left on the clock helped extend Toronto’s lead to 10 points. This was the turning point in the game.

Despite a sizable lead, the Raptors were still forced to hold off another Heat comeback surge led by Adebayo and Powell. But some clutch defensive and hustle plays by Scottie Barnes ensured that Toronto came out on top down the stretch.

Although they lost, the Heat put up a valiant fight. While fielding a shorthanded rotation, especially with Nikola Jovic being taken out of the game, Miami was in a vulnerable position. Regardless, Powell and Adebayo, who combined for 40 points, kept the team competitive.

Toronto also had some noteworthy contributors on Monday night. As impressive as Brandon Ingram’s performance of 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists was, the Raptors would not have won this game without Barnes’ 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks. When also factoring in Immanuel Quickley’s contribution of 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Toronto’s core truly stepped up on Monday night.

With a crucial win, the Raptors find themselves rising to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Given that this victory could mark a shift in momentum, Toronto will attempt to capitalize on this as the team heads into its upcoming matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Dec. 18.

