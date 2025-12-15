Why Is Tyler Herro Not Playing? Explaining Last-Minute Decision Against Raptors

The Miami Heat will be heading into Monday night’s matchup with a slightly shorthanded lineup, as their star guard, Tyler Herro, has reportedly been added to the injury report. Although he was initially mentioned as available, the last-minute change will see the guard sidelined from the game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reported that Tyler Herro’s absence is due to a toe injury that flared up during the pre-game shootaround. With Herro sidelined, the Heat are expected to promote Simone Fontecchio to the starting lineup for a defensive boost while maintaining their perimeter shooting balance.

Herro’s absence from the game leaves the Miami Heat thin in the backcourt, especially since Pelle Larsson (left ankle sprain) has also been ruled out of the game. This effectively emphasizes that Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell must shore up the offensive effort from the backcourt.

Additionally, this could also be an opportunity for players such as Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith to earn more minutes in the rotation. However, with a key rotation piece sidelined, it is evident that the Heat find themselves in a vulnerable position.

How Does Tyler Herro’s Absence Affect Miami’s Chances?

Since returning from ankle surgery, Tyler Herro has been one of the Miami Heat’s best players. In his first game back, Herro recorded an impressive 24-point performance in 29 minutes, leading his team to a win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Having appeared in six games this season, Herro is averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range, positioning himself as one of the team’s top scorers.

While the star guard was still recovering from surgery early in the season, the Heat posted an 11-6 record, positioning themselves as a formidable team in the conference. Since Herro’s return, however, the team hasn’t looked as impressive, notching a 3-5 record (3-3 in games where he has appeared).

Regardless, Tyler Herro’s absence could have a severe impact on Miami’s chances of winning.

Given that the Heat find themselves on a four-game losing streak, a stark contrast to their early-season form, without their star guard, the Heat may face some challenges in asserting themselves on the offensive end.

On a positive note, the Toronto Raptors appear to be in a similar situation as Miami, given their own four-game losing streak. With both teams attempting to retain their position in the top six of the East, Monday night’s game could prove to be an intense one.