Lakers Fan Brutally Heckled Gabe Vincent During Hornets Game

The fan was fed up with Gabe Vincent's play.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Gabe Vincent certainly isn’t getting much love from Los Angeles Lakers fans lately. Vincent had arguably his worst game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and a Lakers fan brutally heckled him in the fourth quarter.

“Gabe, you suck,” the fan said. “God damn bro! What the f*** is wrong with you, bruh? God! Waive him. Trade him for a bag of chips! God! He has zero! F***ing hell. Terrorist.”

A zero is what Vincent would finish with. The 29-year-old went scoreless on 0-7 shooting from the field and grabbed one rebound as the Lakers lost 135-117 to the Hornets. Fans at Crypto.com Arena even started booing Vincent after the last of those misses, so this fan wasn’t alone in being frustrated by the guard. This individual went too far, though, by calling him a terrorist.

You’d have hoped for Vincent’s sake that he’d bounce back in Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, but he didn’t. He was inserted into the starting lineup due to injuries and still finished with just three points (1-6 FG) and one assist. The veteran also committed three turnovers. You could argue he was the worst Laker on the night, as they lost 132-116 to the Trail Blazers.

Vincent is now averaging 5.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. He has been incredibly inefficient, too, shooting 32.7% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. There was a four-game stretch before that Hornets clash, where he was shooting 45.5% from three, but he hasn’t been able to keep that up.

It’s fair to say by now that the Lakers made a mistake by signing Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal in 2023. He has not lived up to that contract, and it’d be a huge shock if they chose to re-sign him in the summer. A change in scenery might also be what’s best for Vincent.

There is also a possibility that the Lakers ship Vincent out of town before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. He is on an expiring deal, so there would be teams willing to acquire him.

There is no word about a trade as of now, though, and we’ll see Vincent in action next when the Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. If he keeps missing against the Raptors, too, those boos will start getting louder.

Gautam Varier
