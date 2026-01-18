Chris Paul Sends Hint To JJ Redick And Lakers To Sign Him

Chris Paul may not have said a single word about the Los Angeles Lakers, but his message landed loud and clear across the NBA. A short Instagram clip, a familiar drill, and a subtle tag were enough to ignite speculation that the 12-time All-Star could be signaling interest in one last run in purple and gold.

The moment came when Chris Paul posted a workout video of himself draining three after three, captioned simply with ‘342’ and tagging JJ Redick. For casual fans, it looked like another veteran staying in shape. For anyone who knows Redick’s basketball DNA, it felt deliberate. The ‘342’ reference is deeply tied to Redick’s legendary offseason shooting routine, a grind he has spoken about for years. Paul tagging him was not random. It was an inside nod, one basketball lifer speaking another’s language.

That matters because Redick is no longer just a former sharpshooter or podcaster. He is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a team searching desperately for stability. Injuries have piled up. The bench has struggled. Defensive consistency comes and goes. Even Redick himself admitted recently that the season has turned into a cycle of one player returning as another goes down. In that context, Paul’s post felt less like nostalgia and more like timing.

Paul’s own situation adds fuel to the speculation. His tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers ended abruptly in early December, when the organization told him he would no longer be part of the rotation as they explored trade or buyout options. Since then, Paul has not played, but he has been anything but inactive. He has continued working out daily, posting clips that make it clear he believes he can still contribute. At 40, Paul has already said this season is likely his last. What he has also said is that he does not want his career to end sitting at home.

That is where the Lakers come in. For LeBron James, the message has been consistent. He wants to compete for a championship, even as he understands the franchise is balancing the future. Adding Paul would not be about chasing upside. It would be about adding order. Few players in league history have been better at controlling pace, organizing offense, and raising basketball IQ in a locker room.

The fit is not hard to imagine. Paul alongside Luka Doncic would not be about scoring explosions. It would be about reducing chaos. Paul’s ability to run second units, manage late-game possessions, and communicate defensively could address several of the Lakers’ most glaring weaknesses. Even in limited minutes, his presence would bring structure.

Of course, an Instagram post is not a transaction. Paul has not formally asked out. The Lakers have not made a move. But NBA veterans rarely communicate directly. They send signals. And this one was unusually specific. Paul did not just show he is in shape. He showed he is aligned with Redick’s philosophy, his culture, his details.

If Paul becomes available through a buyout, this is exactly how the breadcrumbs would start. Not with a quote. Not with a leak. But with ‘342,’ a number that tells the right people everything they need to know.