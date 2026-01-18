Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Fails To Step Up Enough Against Trail Blazers In Luka’s Absence

This felt like one of those nights where you know the answer early, even if the scoreboard (which ended 116-132 in favor of the Trail Blazers) hasn’t caught up yet. Luka Doncic was out, which meant responsibility had to shift. It didn’t. The Lakers hovered around the game for a while, made a few pushes, but never grabbed control of anything that mattered.

Portland played like the more organized, more physical team. They rebounded with intent, moved the ball without panic, and punished every soft possession. The Lakers, meanwhile, looked like a group waiting for someone else to take charge. By the time the gap widened for good, it didn’t feel sudden. It felt earned. Now, onto the Lakers player ratings.

Drew Timme: B

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 TO, 9-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 29 MIN

Timme stood out in a positive way. He played decisively, scored efficiently, and showed confidence well beyond expectations. His touch and awareness gave the Lakers a legitimate offensive option off the bench.

Defensive concerns remain, but his offensive showing was one of the night’s few encouraging developments.

LeBron James: B-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-16 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 7-7 FT, 32 MIN

LeBron James‘ night was steady, but steady wasn’t enough. He tried to orchestrate early, setting others up and reading the floor, but the aggression came in short bursts instead of sustained stretches. When Portland went on runs, he never really stopped them.

The numbers are fine. The presence wasn’t. In a Luka-less game, this needed to be louder.

Marcus Smart: B-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 9-17 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 3-5 FT, 25 MIN

Marcus Smart was one of the few Lakers who played with conviction. He attacked his looks without hesitation and punished Portland when given space. His shooting stretches were essential in preventing the game from completely slipping away early.

That said, his defensive presence didn’t fully match his offensive output. Portland still found comfort operating against the Lakers’ perimeter coverage.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Kleber had moments where he looked useful, especially early. A couple finishes, some effort on the glass. Then Portland started leaning into the paint, and he faded out of the conversation.

Not a disaster, just not nearly enough.

Rui Hachimura: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Rui was efficient when he got touches, but the touches came and went. He had a couple solid defensive plays, then disappeared for long stretches.

You could feel the missed opportunity. This was a game he could have imposed himself on.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 TO, 3-3 FG, 18 MIN

Vanderbilt played hard. No surprise there. But effort doesn’t always translate, especially against a team that spaced the floor as well as Portland did.

He helped in spurts, then became matchup-dependent noise.

Kobe Bufkin: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Bufkin wasn’t shy about attacking, but efficiency betrayed him. Several possessions stalled with contested jumpers late in the clock.

The aggression was welcome. The results were inconsistent.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

LaRavia filled space but rarely filled possessions. His passing and rebounding helped marginally, yet his reluctance to shoot allowed Portland to cheat off him defensively.

In extended minutes, the lack of offensive threat became difficult to hide.

Gabe Vincent: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 3 TO, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Vincent’s struggles continued to linger. The shot never settled, and his ball-handling possessions often ended without advantage. Portland routinely went under screens, daring him to score.

It was a tough watch for a guard tasked with stabilizing lineups.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 5 MIN

Knecht made the most of his brief opportunity. He stayed ready and delivered when called upon.

Simple, effective minutes.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 AST, 2 TO, 2-3 FG, 9 MIN

Smith injected pace and showed vision, but turnovers and defensive lapses limited his effectiveness. The talent flashes, but polish is still coming.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TO, 0-2 FG, 7 MIN

Bronny struggled to settle into the pace of the game. His involvement was minimal, and the offense moved past him quickly.

It was a quiet developmental appearance.