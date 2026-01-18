Nuggets Continue Their Winning Ways Without Jokic After Defeating Wizards; Murray Drops 42

Nikola Jokic never checked in, and for stretches, the Denver Nuggets barely looked like they missed him. Behind a blistering scoring night from Jamal Murray, Denver pushed past the Washington Wizards 121-115, leaning on shot-making and ball movement to stay a step ahead most of the night. It wasn’t dominant, and it wasn’t pretty, but it was controlled when it mattered.

Murray carried the offense from the opening quarter on, setting the tone early and answering nearly every Washington push. The Wizards had success inside, owned the glass, and hung around deep into the fourth, but Denver always seemed to have an answer. Without their MVP center, the Nuggets relied on rhythm, spacing, and confidence, and that combination was enough.

1. Jamal Murray Put On A Scoring Clinic

Murray was relentless. He finished with 42 points on 15-of-24 shooting, hit five of his eight attempts from three, and lived at his preferred spots on the floor. When Washington went under screens, he pulled up. When they pressed higher, he got downhill. It felt like every defensive coverage the Wizards tried only led him somewhere else he was comfortable.

He also handled the responsibility that comes with Jokic sitting. Murray logged 39 minutes, added six assists, and still had the energy to close the game with tough makes late. The five turnovers were the byproduct of carrying the offense rather than careless play. Denver needed his aggression, and he delivered it without hesitation.

2. Denver’s Ball Movement Filled The Jokic Void

Even without their MVP center orchestrating from the high post, the Nuggets still played connected basketball. Denver finished with 31 assists on 45 made field goals, a strong indicator of how well the offense flowed despite the altered structure. Aaron Gordon was particularly effective as a facilitator, posting 11 assists to go along with 10 rebounds in a quietly influential performance.

Jalen Pickett chipped in six assists with zero turnovers, while Bruce Brown added four more off the bench. The ball rarely stuck, and when Murray drew extra attention, Denver consistently found cutters or open shooters. That collective playmaking helped offset Jokic’s absence and kept Washington from loading up on Murray exclusively.

3. Wizards Won The Paint, But Lost The Rhythm

Washington did a lot of things well offensively, especially inside. The Wizards outscored Denver 66-50 in the paint and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, creating a steady diet of second-chance opportunities. Alex Sarr finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and six boards off the bench.

However, efficiency at the free-throw line hurt them badly. Washington went just 16-of-29 from the stripe, a costly 55.2%, leaving crucial points on the board in a game that stayed within single digits for most of the second half. Those missed chances loomed large as Denver repeatedly answered with perimeter shooting and timely scoring.

4. Secondary Scoring Gave Denver Breathing Room

Murray’s night deserved the headlines, but Denver got meaningful help. Peyton Watson scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, using his length and athleticism to finish plays and attack closeouts. Tim Hardaway Jr. gave the Nuggets a huge boost off the bench with 30 points, knocking down five threes and forcing Washington to extend its defense.

Even the quieter performances mattered. Gordon only scored eight points, but his rebounding and playmaking steadied the group. Bruce Brown filled gaps defensively and helped push the pace. Denver had multiple players impact the game without needing shots drawn up for them.

5. Denver Closed With Poise When It Mattered

Washington never went away. Kyshawn George had a strong night with 29 points and seven assists, hitting five threes and consistently breaking down the defense. Khris Middleton added 16 points and helped keep things organized. The Wizards trimmed the lead multiple times and made Denver earn it.

But down the stretch, the Nuggets were cleaner. They shot 52.9% overall, 40.0% from three, and executed when possessions mattered most. Murray hit timely shots, Denver made the extra pass, and they avoided the kind of mistakes that swing close games. Even without Jokic, the Nuggets looked like a team that knows how to close.