No Luka, Major Problem As Lakers Get Destroyed By Trail Blazers 116-132; Inefficient Nights Across The Board

The Lakers desperately felt Luka Doncic's absence as LeBron James and others couldn't step up against the hot-shooting Trail Blazers.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled during the first half by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Lakers didn’t just lose in Portland on Thursday night. They were slowly, methodically worn down. Without Luka Doncic to organize the offense or tilt the floor, Los Angeles never found stable footing and absorbed a 132-116 defeat that felt decisive long before the final horn. Portland controlled the pace, controlled the glass, and controlled most of the meaningful moments, leading for nearly the entire game and stretching the margin to as many as 24 points.

Contents

LeBron James tried to hold things together, but this was one of those nights where effort couldn’t cover inefficiency. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, yet the offense lacked clarity, especially when Portland went on runs. The Lakers stayed within shouting distance early, but once the Trail Blazers found their confidence, the gap only widened.

 

1. No Luka, No Offense

From the opening minutes, it was clear how much the Lakers missed Luka Doncic. Without his ability to dictate tempo and manufacture advantages, possessions felt rushed and disconnected. Los Angeles scored 116 points, but the offense rarely felt comfortable, especially in the first half when Portland repeatedly turned stops into momentum baskets.

The Lakers finished with 25 assists, but that number didn’t reflect offensive control. Many of those assists came after the Blazers had already seized command. There were long stretches where the ball stuck, spacing collapsed, and shots came late in the clock. Luka’s absence didn’t just remove scoring, it removed structure.

 

2. LeBron’s Numbers Didn’t Tell The Full Story

LeBron James’ final line looked solid at a glance: 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting, seven free throws, nine rebounds, and eight assists. But the efficiency wasn’t there, especially when the Lakers needed him to stem Portland’s momentum. He hit just one of his three attempts from deep and committed four turnovers while posting a team-worst minus-16 in his 32 minutes.

More telling was how hard every basket felt. Without Luka drawing extra attention, LeBron was forced into tougher looks and more traffic than usual. He battled, attacked the rim, and competed defensively with two blocks, but this was one of those nights where volume replaced precision. Against a Blazers team playing freely, that gap mattered.

 

3. Portland Owned The Paint

The rebounding numbers told the story more clearly than anything else. Portland crushed the Lakers on the glass, 42-27, including a 12-7 edge in offensive rebounds. Those extra possessions repeatedly fueled runs that Los Angeles couldn’t stop.

Donovan Clingan was a major factor, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds while anchoring the paint. Portland outscored the Lakers 52-46 inside and consistently punished defensive breakdowns with put-backs and dump-offs. Too often, the Lakers defended the first action only to lose the possession anyway.

 

4. Trail Blazers’ Depth Overwhelmed The Lakers

Portland didn’t rely on one hot hand. They came in waves. Shaedon Sharpe led the way with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, mixing athletic finishes with confident pull-up threes. Every time the Lakers threatened to make a push, Sharpe seemed to answer.

Jerami Grant added 22 points off the bench, attacking mismatches and getting to the free-throw line nine times. Caleb Love matched him with 22 of his own, hitting four threes and pushing the tempo. In total, Portland placed constant stress on the Lakers’ rotations, and Los Angeles never found an answer.

 

5. Bright Spots Couldn’t Offset The Bigger Issues

There were moments when the Lakers showed some life. Marcus Smart was aggressive and efficient, scoring 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting and knocking down four threes. Drew Timme delivered one of his best offensive performances, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-12 from the field in extended bench minutes.

But those sparks were isolated. Los Angeles committed 25 fouls, sent Portland to the line 34 times, and struggled to string together stops. Without Luka to steady the offense and organize possessions, the Lakers were left chasing the game instead of shaping it. On this night, that difference was glaring.

ByEddie Bitar
