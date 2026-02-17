Lonzo Ball Believes He Was The Scapegoat On Cavaliers, Says 25% Shooting Is “Not That Bad”

Lonzo Ball responds to critics, says he is being scapegoated despite 25% shooting struggles.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veteran point guard Lonzo Ball is currently a free agent after being traded and subsequently waived by the Utah Jazz. Believing Cleveland to be an ideal fit, he joined the Cavaliers this past summer, only to be exiled after becoming the scapegoat for their failures.

“I don’t feel like I’m playing as bad as people are saying,” said Ball on the ‘Ball in the Family’ podcast. “I’m the scapegoat right now, but that comes with the name, and that’s what they brought me in for. I’m not gonna say I’m playing great, but, to me, I’m just missing shots. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s shooting 25%,’ and it’s like, let’s take those percentages and talk about what that is. That’s four shots a game, and I’m making one. Shitty, but I promise we’re not winning or losing games based on four shots. Can I play better? Yes. Have I been playing terribly? I don’t think I have.”

As a former second overall pick, Ball once had All-Star ambitions in the NBA. He was hailed as a versatile two-way playmaker at UCLA, with elite ball-handling and playmaking skills that could run an offense. After a brief stint with the Lakers, he hopped to several different teams before a series of injuries halted his development.

It began with a torn meniscus in the 2021-22 campaign that led to three different surgeries before opting for a cartilage transplant. In total, Ball missed over two full seasons before he took the court again, where he missed time with a sprained wrist shortly thereafter. When he eventually signed with the Cavs this past offseason, he hoped it would be the place he could revive his career.

Instead, it could be the place where it ended. In just 35 games with the franchise, he put up 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 30.1% shooting from the field and 27.2% shooting from three. Those are abysmal numbers for Lonzo, and a far cry from what he was doing on the Bulls, when he was averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 42.3% shooting from the field and 42.3% shooting from three.

While Lonzo was only averaging five attempts per game in Cleveland, his performance was bad enough that he couldn’t even finish out the season. Even worse, the tanking Utah Jazz had no place for him amid a season where they had nothing else to lose. That’s the ultimate sign that Lonzo’s career may be done, at least until he can prove that he deserves a roster spot.

With such an extensive injury history, it’s no wonder why Ball’s game has seen such a serious decline. While he may not think that badly of his recent play, he’ll need to be better if he wants to extend his NBA career. As it stands now, he’d be hard-pressed to find any team willing to offer a deal on his current production.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates during a timeout called by the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Jalen Brunson Feels Knicks Must Compensate For His $113 Million Sacrifice In Potential Contract Extension
Next Article Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images Draymond Green Knows This Could Be His Last Run With Warriors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like