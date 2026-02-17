Draymond Green Knows This Could Be His Last Run With Warriors

The winds of change could be coming to San Francisco, and Draymond Green is at the center of the action. According to the latest intel from The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, the Warriors have yet to make any concrete plans beyond this season, leaving Draymond Green’s status in doubt for the short and long-term future.

“Green is a lot more perceptive than the average fan gives him credit for,” wrote Friedell. “He knows there’s a chance this could be his last season with the Warriors, especially after the uncertainty of the trade deadline. He helped build the standard for the organization alongside Curry and Klay Thompson; it’s a standard he’d like to try and live up to as he faces an uncertain summer, which includes likely picking up a player option worth almost $28 million. As always with the Warriors, every road within the organization leads back to Curry.”

Draymond Green has been a staple of the Warriors’ dynasty since their first title in 2015. While he’s not a shooter or scorer like Steph, he brings elite defense to the team and increased flexibility as a 6’6″ forward who can play multiple positions.

Over the past 13 years, he’s established close ties with teammates, staff members, and executives while anchoring some of the best defensive units in the league. Of course, he’s also built up impeccable chemistry with Stephen Curry, who continues to be at the center of everything the Warriors do.

Steph will have major sway if Green stays or goes, but not even he may be able to stop his departure if a star is on the table. With guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and potentially others available this summer, the Warriors will spare no expense to ensure that Steph has the best possible chance to win a title next season.

We saw with Klay Thompson how the Warriors are not afraid to part ways with their core players, and they will not hesitate to break up with Green if it can lead to a major acquisition. The question is, which teams might take an interest in the defensive specialist?

He was nearly traded to the Bucks at the deadline for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Warriors are expected to pursue that trade again this summer. There’s also the possibility of joining the Lakers, who have long been tied to the four-time NBA champion.

At this stage of his career, Draymond’s services are only useful to certain teams on a win-now timeline. Plus, with his history of chaos and controversy, adding him comes with risks to any locker room. Still, his accomplishments, experience, and longevity command respect, and the Warriors will have to decide just how much they are worth as they remake their roster.