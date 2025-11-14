“Never Put Your Kids’ Future In Jeopardy”: Shaquille O’Neal On NBA’s Gambling Controversy

The FBI’s probe into the gambling allegations around the NBA has stirred a lot of controversy and discourse among players and fans. While figures like Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups found themselves knee-deep in controversy, various analysts and former players spoke up on the aftermath of the investigation.

Among them was Shaquille O’Neal, who recently appeared on Rob Lowe’s podcast ‘Literally!’ for a brief discussion with him about various things around the league.

When Lowe asked O’Neal to dive into his feelings about the investigation, he compared the situation to the morality behind vandalising your own mother’s house. He also called out anyone who could be found guilty as a result of this investigation.

“I mean, when I was coming up, this thing of ours was so pure, and my only question is, why would you do something to put your family, your name in jeopardy like that? You know, I’m a homeboy gambler, but I’ll bet you $20. I can, you know, I’ve never played poker. I don’t know what the, you know, some of these things are.”

“And it’s very unfortunate, but I know the other leagues and illegal authorities. They’re going to do whatever it takes to clean it up. And guys make a lot of money. I don’t think I would jeopardize that for a stupid a** parlay. You know, when you make $26 million, like what’s an extra $20-30,000? Especially when you could lose $26 million.”

“You don’t do anything to mess up your mother’s house. You never put your kids’ future in jeopardy. Especially when there’s letters of the law that say you shouldn’t do it.”

“Like I know for a fact twice a year they put us through these forums, talk about gambling, and talk about drugs. They then give you the consequences, like ‘Hey, don’t do this, don’t do that.'”

“I remember when they were telling us stuff like, hey, if people call you and say, ‘Are you going to play in the game?’ you’re not really allowed to answer that, it’s kind of illegal. So guys, know better.”

Rob Lowe felt that one of the potential rationales behind NBA players who already earn millions in salaries to do this for earning small amounts of more money is purely for seeking the adrenaline rush of getting away with something.

Then Lowe went on to point towards how the Miami Heat, as an organization, and Pat Riley in particular, would have reacted to this situation.

“Told you, I know he’s I know he’s upset because you know that coach, that organization, they do everything top of the line, and to have this affiliate with their name, I know there’s some unhappy people down there,” responded O’Neal.

NBA players like Michael Porter Jr, brother of the infamous Jontay Porter, who was found guilty of involvement in rigging games last season, recently warned the league about the potential for players to be prone to rigging games and how easy it could be for them to do that if they wished to.

There were also rumors that the NBA tried to sweep this investigation under the rug. The accused players are currently out on bail bonds as the federal agents continue their investigation.

This probe and O’Neal’s words should be enough of a reason for players to avoid indulging in any such malpractices.