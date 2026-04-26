Nikola Jokic Admits He’s Struggling Against Rudy Gobert After Nuggets’ Game 4 Loss

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic admits he's struggling in the Rudy Gobert matchup as the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 3-1 series lead in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center.
Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are in danger of being eliminated in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after losing Game 4 112-96 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBA 2025-26 MVP candidate Nikola Jokic’s status as the best player of his generation has come under fire after a disappointing showing through the first four games, averaging 25.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 39.6% shooting from the field.

Jokic put up 24 points (8-22 FG, 0-3 3P), 15 rebounds, and nine assists in Game 4, as the Nuggets couldn’t overcome the Timberwolves losing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to injury. This is primarily because the Wolves have shut Jokic’s offense down, with four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert proving why he’s one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

Nikola Jokic coldly admitted that he’s had an average series so far. He also revealed he’s struggling to succeed in the Gobert matchup when he spoke in his post-game press conference after Game 4.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I’m not shooting the ball really well, especially from the 3. Rudy is doing a good job of being physical, testing the officials, and contesting shots. He’s a really good defender.”

“They play really good, like I said, they’re big, long, tall, handsy, they’re tripping and bumping you. So, I think that’s the answer.”

Nikola Jokic’s series statistics still look good, but the truth on the court is hard to question. Jokic is the conductor of the Nuggets’ offense, but the Timberwolves have found ways to ruin his symphony. Although critics like Shaquille O’Neal don’t want to give Gobert credit, Jokic himself acknowledges the impact of the French center.

The Timberwolves haven’t had a fully healthy Edwards this series, with the 24-year-old guard leaving Game 4 after aggravating his knee injury. Similarly, DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon during Game 4 and will definitely not be returning in this series.

Jokic hasn’t been able to create offensive advantages against a scrappy Timberwolves defense despite their roster issues. Jamal Murray has tried to shoulder the load with 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists averages through four games and a 30-point Game 4 performance. Unfortunately, it just isn’t proving to be enough to outlast the Timberwolves.

We’ve seen Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to a 3-1 series comeback before, as he did during the 2020 NBA Playoffs against Gobert’s Utah Jazz. Executing that against the Timberwolves will be a challenge, unless Jokic finds a way to make Gobert’s defense less effective. He’s averaged 27.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 22 Playoff games against Gobert, so this is a challenge he’s familiar with and needs to overcome.

Gobert’s defense on Nikola Jokic wasn’t the primary reason for how Game 4 turned out. Midseason addition Ayo Dosunmu put up 43 points (13-17 FG) to step into the void created by DiVincenzo and Edwards’ absence. No other Timberwolves player scored even 20 points, so Dosunmu’s offensive explosion, coupled with the Timberwolves holding the Nuggets to under 100 points once again, proved to be too much for Denver to overcome.

The series will return to Denver’s Ball Arena for Game 5 on Monday, with the Timberwolves definitely being without DiVincenzo. If Edwards also misses the clash, Gobert’s ability to shut Jokic’s offense down will be even more crucial. Defense will be the key to victory for Minnesota in this series, as they don’t have the offensive firepower to match the Nuggets. If Gobert continues limiting Jokic’s impact, the Nuggets won’t have enough offense necessary either.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Nikola Jokic Doesn’t Regret Confronting Jaden McDaniels At The End Of Game 4
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