Jalen Brunson Addresses His Heated Exchange With Father Rick During Game 4 Win Against Hawks

Jalen Brunson makes it clear all is well between him and his father, Rick Brunson.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks took down the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 at State Farm Arena on Saturday to tie up this first-round series at 2-2. The Knicks were in cruise control for much of this game, but there was one moment when tempers flared a bit.

Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson got into quite a heated exchange with his father and assistant coach Rick Brunson in the fourth quarter during a timeout.

It’s unclear what exactly Jalen and Rick were upset about at that moment, but we can take a guess. The younger Brunson had just pushed the Knicks to challenge an out-of-bounds call with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter. The officials thought the ball had touched him last, but it had actually come off of CJ McCollum.

The call was overturned following the challenge, but that was the second one of the night for the Knicks, which meant they had none left. While there would be no reason to argue over that, the issue was that there were only 4.2 seconds left on the shot clock.

The Knicks were going to have to scramble a bit to put up a shot, and so Rick could have thought they just wasted a challenge there. We’ll never know for sure, though.

The heated exchange was brought up during Jalen’s postgame press conference, and he was asked who won that father-son debate.

“There was no debate,” Jalen said, via SNY.

When it was pointed out that there usually is a debate when they go at it, Jalen said that was just their competitiveness coming out.

“That was two competitors,” Jalen stated.

Jalen ended up drawing a foul on that play we mentioned earlier and marched to the line, so it worked out in the end. You can say that about pretty much the whole night for the Knicks.

The Knicks were in must-win mode entering Game 4. They had just suffered brutal back-to-back one-point losses to fall down 2-1 in the series and couldn’t afford to lose again.

Game 4 was a tight affair at the start, but the Knicks gradually seized control. They would go on to lead by as many as 24 points and have now regained home-court advantage.

Jalen wasn’t at his sizzling best here, though. The three-time All-Star finished with 19 points (7-18 FG), three rebounds, and one steal.

Jalen also briefly gave Knicks fans an almighty scare when he went to the locker room early in the third quarter due to an ankle issue. The 29-year-old was able to return not too long after and was asked here whether he had gotten any treatment after the game.

“I’m right here,” Jalen said. “I’m all good.”

That should allay any fears. Jalen is good to go, and the Knicks will need him to be at his very best for the rest of this series if they are to advance. He has been a bit up and down so far.

Jalen is averaging 25.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, but has shot just 41.6% from the field. He has also been targeted on defense.

All would be forgotten, though, if he can step up and deliver in these next couple of games. Game 5 tips off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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