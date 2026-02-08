How The Lakers Can Still Add A Player In The Buyout Market After Signing Kobe Bufkin

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to close the door on the buyout market when they signed Kobe Bufkin to a standard two-year deal, officially filling their 15th roster spot. At first glance, that move made it seem like the Lakers were done tinkering with the roster. In reality, there is still a narrow and complicated path for them to add another player if they decide the opportunity is worth the sacrifice.

The most straightforward route would have been waiving an expiring contract. That option is essentially off the table. Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Maxi Kleber, and Jaxson Hayes are all on expiring deals, but each of them plays a real role in the rotation.

Kennard was just acquired at the deadline for his shooting, Hachimura remains a trusted wing, Kleber provides frontcourt versatility, and Hayes is one of the few true centers on the roster. Waiving any of them would actively weaken a team that is trying to hold onto a top-five seed in the West.

The second option would be far more drastic. The Lakers could waive a non-expiring contract, but that comes with long-term financial consequences. Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart are viewed as valuable pieces and are not realistic candidates. That narrows the list to Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero.

Thiero is seen internally as a developmental priority, while Bronny has provided enough off-court and practice value that the organization remains committed to him. That leaves Knecht as the only plausible option. He has fallen completely out of the rotation and was actively shopped at the trade deadline.

League sources indicated his value was negative, meaning the Lakers would have had to attach a draft pick to move him. Reports of him demanding a trade were later denied, but frustration around his role has been evident, and even head coach JJ Redick has shown visible disappointment with his on-court execution.

Waiving Knecht, however, would mean eating his salary beyond this season, something the Lakers have been extremely reluctant to do as they protect their 2026 cap flexibility. That financial reality is why the front office has been hesitant to pull the trigger, even with clear buyout targets available.

The final technical path would be waiving a two-way contract. Players like Chris Manon or Nick Smith Jr. could be released to reopen a roster slot. This is the only realistic mechanism left that does not involve long-term financial pain, but it also limits the Lakers to minimum contract options.

That context explains why the Bufkin signing raised eyebrows. The Lakers had been linked to Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith, two buyout candidates who could have addressed bench scoring or defensive depth.

In short, the Lakers can still add a player, but only if they are willing to make an uncomfortable decision. The path exists, yet every option comes with a cost, and that is exactly why Bufkin’s signing may end up being the final move after all.