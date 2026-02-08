Lakers Signing G League Star To Two-Year Deal To Fill Final Roster Spot

The Lakers appear to have decided to go in-house to fill their last roster spot.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches game action against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired one guard at the NBA trade deadline and have now added another to their roster after it. NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the Lakers are signing Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Kobe Bufkin to a two-year deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season, sources tell ESPN. Bufkin has starred for L.A.’s South Bay affiliate and now rejoins the Lakers in his third NBA season to fill their 15th roster spot.”

Bufkin has been immense for the South Bay Lakers in the G League this season. The 22-year-old has averaged 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game for South Bay in the regular season.

Bufkin’s exploits had led to the Lakers signing him to a 10-day contract back in January, but he didn’t see a lot of action in his four outings. He put up just 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Still, the Lakers have clearly seen enough from Bufkin to give him that last roster spot. It is an interesting decision, though.

Once it became clear that the Lakers would have one open roster spot after the deadline, you’d imagined they would go after some of the big names in the buyout market. They were linked to Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith, but opted to go in-house instead. Time will tell if they made the right call.

Bufkin, who grew up a Lakers fan, would be desperate to make the most of this opportunity. If he manages to impress the rest of the season, the Lakers might just pick up that team option.

Bufkin’s NBA career hasn’t gone according to plan so far. The Atlanta Hawks had selected him with the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he failed to make an impression with the team.

The Hawks traded Bufkin to the Brooklyn Nets in September 2025 for just cash considerations. He wouldn’t be with the Nets for too long, as they waived him before the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate, would claim Bufkin, but then traded him to South Bay. Before the Lakers gave him this standard deal, or the 10-day one before it, the Memphis Grizzlies had actually signed him to a 10-day hardship contract in November 2025. Bufkin didn’t get any game time, though, and returned to South Bay. He’d be hoping to stick around in the NBA now.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images LeBron James Praises New Laker Luke Kennard After Win Over Warriors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like