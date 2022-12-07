Fred VanVleet Unfollowed The Whole Raptors Team, His Wife, And His Mother On Instagram

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet is one of the best players on the Toronto Raptors currently. He was an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, and he is well-known for his prowess from the 3PT range and his playmaking ability. As of right now, Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 6.4 APG.

Athletes' social media activity is often of interest to fans, and it seems as though some fans have noticed something peculiar about Fred VanVleet's Instagram activity. Recently, it was reported that Fred VanVleet has unfollowed his Toronto Raptors teammates, his wife, and his mother on Instagram.

There is no doubt that many people found it strange that Fred VanVleet would do that. Sometimes, when an athlete unfollows their teammates it means that a trade involving them could be on the horizon. However, there have been no recent reports of any trade scenarios involving Fred VanVleet.

Hopefully, everything is alright with Fred VanVleet. His unfollowing a number of people on Instagram doesn't necessarily mean something serious is going on behind the scenes, and perhaps it could just mean that he is lowering his social media presence to focus on basketball and winning with the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet Credits Stephen Curry With Giving Him A Path In The NBA

Fred VanVleet is a smaller guard, and historically players with his frame have not done well in the NBA (with some exceptions). However, his shooting ability allows him to be productive, and previously, Fred VanVleet stated that Stephen Curry made it possible for him in the NBA because he changed the game with his 3PT shot.

He made it possible for me to be in the NBA first and foremost, with the 3PT shot being where it is. I’m not sure my career would look the same if I wasn’t allowed to take the 3s I’m allowed to take and work on my game that way to be able to expand my game. I remember being in college, me and my assistant coach Greg Heiar, we would watch their games, we'd study his film, and we would go work out and see how we could implement some of those things. Obviously, he's got a special gift in terms of shooting the ball. But he's much more than that as a player. I study all the greats and Steph is definitely one of those guys that I've taken a lot from.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry's playstyle helped a lot of incoming guards. In fact, superstar guard Trae Young previously revealed that Stephen Curry is one of the guards he modeled his game after.

Hopefully, we see more small guards in the league going forward. Stephen Curry is the greatest small guard of all time, and perhaps we will see more people besides Fred VanVleet and Trae Young follow in his footsteps in the future.

