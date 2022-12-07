Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet Unfollowed The Whole Raptors Team, His Wife, And His Mother On Instagram

USATSI_19283616

Fred VanVleet is one of the best players on the Toronto Raptors currently. He was an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, and he is well-known for his prowess from the 3PT range and his playmaking ability. As of right now, Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 6.4 APG.

Athletes' social media activity is often of interest to fans, and it seems as though some fans have noticed something peculiar about Fred VanVleet's Instagram activity. Recently, it was reported that Fred VanVleet has unfollowed his Toronto Raptors teammates, his wife, and his mother on Instagram.

There is no doubt that many people found it strange that Fred VanVleet would do that. Sometimes, when an athlete unfollows their teammates it means that a trade involving them could be on the horizon. However, there have been no recent reports of any trade scenarios involving Fred VanVleet.

Hopefully, everything is alright with Fred VanVleet. His unfollowing a number of people on Instagram doesn't necessarily mean something serious is going on behind the scenes, and perhaps it could just mean that he is lowering his social media presence to focus on basketball and winning with the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet Credits Stephen Curry With Giving Him A Path In The NBA

Fred VanVleet is a smaller guard, and historically players with his frame have not done well in the NBA (with some exceptions). However, his shooting ability allows him to be productive, and previously, Fred VanVleet stated that Stephen Curry made it possible for him in the NBA because he changed the game with his 3PT shot.

He made it possible for me to be in the NBA first and foremost, with the 3PT shot being where it is. I’m not sure my career would look the same if I wasn’t allowed to take the 3s I’m allowed to take and work on my game that way to be able to expand my game.

I remember being in college, me and my assistant coach Greg Heiar, we would watch their games, we'd study his film, and we would go work out and see how we could implement some of those things. Obviously, he's got a special gift in terms of shooting the ball. But he's much more than that as a player. I study all the greats and Steph is definitely one of those guys that I've taken a lot from.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry's playstyle helped a lot of incoming guards. In fact, superstar guard Trae Young previously revealed that Stephen Curry is one of the guards he modeled his game after.

Hopefully, we see more small guards in the league going forward. Stephen Curry is the greatest small guard of all time, and perhaps we will see more people besides Fred VanVleet and Trae Young follow in his footsteps in the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_19283616
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Unfollowed The Whole Raptors Team, His Wife, And His Mother On Instagram

By Lee Tran
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum Names While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays

By Orlando Silva
Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam

By Orlando Silva
paul pierce kobe
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself

By Lee Tran
curry legends
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird

By Lee Tran
Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignored Each Other At Art Basel Party In Miami
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignored Each Other At Art Basel Party In Miami

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19357558
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Consider Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Untouchable In Trades

By Lee Tran
paul pierce suit
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Posts A Pic Of Himself, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant In The Club: "Who Is Taking The Last Shot?"

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Explains Why New York Knicks Should Try To Acquire DeMar DeRozan
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains Why New York Knicks Should Try To Acquire DeMar DeRozan

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
poeltl
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Warriors And Raptors Are The Main Trade Suitors For Jakob Poeltl

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
NBA

Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper

By Nick Mac
Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

By Orlando Silva