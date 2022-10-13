Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick

The Golden State Warriors have had to deal with a lot of media attention recently, due to the physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Though it has been reported that Draymond Green will return to the team and not get suspended, his future with the team has been called into question. Many believe that he might end up going to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers after his contract expires with the Golden State Warriors at the end of the 2022-23 season.

If there is a chance that Draymond Green ends up leaving after this year, perhaps the Golden State Warriors will end up exploring trades for the defensive forward prior to him hitting free agency. A trade suitor that could potentially be interested in acquiring a player with Draymond Green's skillset would be the Atlanta Hawks. Here is a potential trade scenario that would send Green to the Hawks, and it is centered around big man John Collins.

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors Receive: John Collins, Jalen Johnson, 2024 First-Round Pick (ATL)

There is no question that this trade could have potential benefits for both teams. In this article, we will explain why this trade could end up being a good move from both the Warriors' and the Hawks' perspectives.

Draymond Green Would Make The Atlanta Hawks Elite Defensively Around Trae Young

Trae Young is an offensive superstar, and Young has shown that he is a three-level scorer and elite playmaker at the PG position. However, one of his weaknesses is always going to be defense, simply due to his size. However, it seems as though the Atlanta Hawks are trying to surround Trae Young with elite defenders, such as Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and Dejounte Murray.

Draymond Green could potentially make the Atlanta Hawks an elite defensive team, and give them four top-tier defenders in their starting lineup. The former DPOY is still an extremely impactful player on that end of the floor, and he was definitely the best defender in the league prior to his back getting injured last season. Draymond Green and Clint Capela would also make up an elite defensive frontcourt. Offensively, Draymond Green's playmaking would help Trae Young get more easy buckets from the perimeter and unlock the superstar's off-ball game.

Another reason to make the trade for the Hawks is because of Draymond Green's championship experience, as he has been the defensive anchor for multiple championship-level teams. Without his defense, the Golden State Warriors wouldn't have won four titles.

The Atlanta Hawks would have to send out big man John Collins, alongside Jalen Johnson and a first-round pick. This package would likely be good enough to get Draymond Green, especially because the forward is on an expiring contract.

There is no doubt that the Atlanta Hawks are a good team currently, but it seems as though they are missing a piece that could help them truly compete for the championship. Perhaps Draymond Green is that missing piece that can help them become a title-winning team.

The Golden State Warriors Get A Sharprshooting Big Man And Draft Compensation

If there is a chance that Draymond Green leaves at the end of the season, then trying to get a good value return is an optimal move for the Golden State Warriors. This package from the Atlanta Hawks gives them a player that can contribute immediately, as well as some draft compensation and a player for the future.

John Collins is a very good young power forward, who still has some room to grow. He is an efficient 3PT shooter as a big man, averaging 37.6% from beyond the arc over the course of his career. Collins is also a great roll man offensively and can provide supplementary rim protection as a power forward on the defensive end.

The rest of the trade package features Jalen Johnson and a future first-round pick in 2024. Jalen Johnson is a raw prospect, but he has the tools to be a solid defender in the future. The first-round pick would obviously be thrown into the deal to give the Golden State Warriors a sweetener. The Warriors are well-known for drafting well, so perhaps that pick can be used by them to get a good prospect in the future.

Overall, this deal gives the Golden State Warriors a solid return for a veteran forward on an expiring deal. They would get a good young player on a long-term contract, and some assets/players for the future.

Hawks Get More Competitive, Warriors Get An Immediate Contributor

Draymond Green would take the Atlanta Hawks to the next level by anchoring their defense and making them a truly elite team on that end of the floor. He is a highly-impactful star in his role, and Draymond Green joining the Atlanta Hawks would definitely make them a true contender for the title. His defense will be key when guarding elite forwards such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference.

For the Golden State Warriors, this deal gets them an immediate contributor in John Collins. He is younger than Green who is a long-tenured veteran, and Colling will likely be a good player for years to come. Collins slots right into the PF slot, and he would help the Warriors remain competitive without Draymond Green. Offensively, John Collins definitely provides more shooting and rim rolling than Draymond Green.

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks discuss a move with this framework at some point in the future. It definitely has positives for both franchises, and there's no doubt that this is a solid win-win move.

