Skip to main content

In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."

In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."

Ever since 2005, the NBA has had a rule of players being eligible for the draft only when they are 19 years or older. This often means that players have to at least play a year of collegiate basketball or have to play a year professionally in order to be eligible for the draft.

This has led to players often applying the one-and-done, meaning they are only spending a single year in college before entering the draft. It is only a handful of players who nowadays spend at least 2-3 years and then enter the draft.

When Michael Jordan Claimed That A Player Should Be 20 Years Or Older Before Entering The NBA Draft

While the one-and-done rule might be the norm nowadays, traditionally players used to play for their collegiate teams for at least 3 years and then used to enter the NBA draft. Michael Jordan was no exception to this.

Spending 3 years with the North Carolina Tar Heels, MJ entered the draft in 1984. After stepping away from the game for good in 2003, Jordan sat for a one-on-one interview back in 2005. There, the 6-time Finals MVP spoke about a lot of things. Among them, MJ articulated why he believed that players should not enter the league before being 20 years old or older.

"I'm a firm believer that a player should be 20 years old or older before going to the pros. Anything less than that is potentially bad. You've got a lot of things you have to take into consideration. The lifestyle. Just the mental and physical demands of the NBA that these kids are going to be dealing with are tough. And their whole maturity level, not only for basketball but on the personal side, too, has to be taken into account."

"If I had been a freshman or even a sophomore, no matter how good I was, I don't know if I would have been ready for what I had to deal with in the professional ranks. But you got more and more young guys doing it. I am a firm believer that something is affected by leaving college early, or not going to college at all."

While MJ certainly raises a fair point, over the years things have changed drastically as more and more players are showing superstar potential very early on. Moreover, the prospects who spend three-four years in college are seen as finished products and are expected to make an instant impact. Given that their skill set is already developed, they aren't as valued as a 19-year-old prospect. 

Moreover, the league might overturn its 2005 ruling and might allow the age of eligibility for the draft to 18 years in order to attract more and more talented young star talents.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains How Jordan Poole Can Take The Next Step In His Game: "I'm Going To Keep Talking To Him About His Defense."

By Lee Tran
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
NBA Media

In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."

By Aditya Mohapatra
myers poole wiggins
NBA Media

Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."

By Lee Tran
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
mj tar heels
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."

By Lee Tran
Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."
NBA Media

Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
schroder Westbrook
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder

By Lee Tran
westbrook wembanyama
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Lakers Could Receive More Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook When Teams Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson

By Lee Tran
Tyler Herro Isn't Expected To Land A Max Contract And Will Likely Get A Deal Like RJ Barrett
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Believes Heat Could Have Won 4th Championship If He Was Healthy In 2022 Playoffs

By Lee Tran
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards
NBA

LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards

By Kyle Daubs