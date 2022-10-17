NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

LeBron James' longevity means that he has enjoyed various phases in his career where he has dominated in different ways. The King has been the league's face for nearly 2 decades now, winning championships and MVPs at various points during that time. And while the 2000s were when the league was introduced to LeBron, it's the 2010s when he truly flourished.

From 2011 to 2018, LeBron James played in the NBA Finals every season, winning 3 and losing 5. His time with the Miami Heat was when James was incredibly engaged as a defender while also being an elite scorer and playmaker. While in Cleveland during his second stint, James was carrying his team as the offensive engine to one of the greatest Finals wins of all time. It's hard to tell what version of LeBron is better, but NBA fans have their opinions on the matter.

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have LeBron James Aged 25-27 Or LeBron James Aged 32-34

During his time in Miami, LeBron was the league's best player, although he also had some of his worst moments during that time. And when he was in Cleveland, he wasn't able to do everything as he once did, but he did enjoy amazing success even without reliable co-stars. So it's understandable that NBA fans have differing ideas on which version of Bron they would prefer.

"32-34, he was at a higher level in the 2nd Cavs stint." "2018 was so special cus you knew it was like a 60% chance he was dropping 40 in any given playoff game." "He was 26 when he played the Mavs in the finals. I’d rather have him after that, so 32-34." "Miami Heat Bron was on a different planet as a player." "He was a world class defender, was the most efficient player in the league, and a solid shooter in Miami." "I probably rate 2012-2014 LeBron as his peak because of defense." "Second Cavs stint Bron is peak Bron." "25-27. Best all around player ever. Playmaking, defense, scoring." "Any version of Bron would do for me." "Assuming he has a good team, 25-27. He had no injury threats, could play better defense for longer periods of time and was explosive." "32-34. LeBronto Bron was ridiculous. I’ve never seen a single player dismantle a team so thoroughly like he did."

There seems to be some dispute about which version fans would pick. Considering that he was the best player in the NBA throughout this time, it's mostly arbitrary in that regard. It's just another glimpse into how truly dominant LeBron James has been and for how long.