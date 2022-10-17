Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

LeBron James' longevity means that he has enjoyed various phases in his career where he has dominated in different ways. The King has been the league's face for nearly 2 decades now, winning championships and MVPs at various points during that time. And while the 2000s were when the league was introduced to LeBron, it's the 2010s when he truly flourished. 

From 2011 to 2018, LeBron James played in the NBA Finals every season, winning 3 and losing 5. His time with the Miami Heat was when James was incredibly engaged as a defender while also being an elite scorer and playmaker. While in Cleveland during his second stint, James was carrying his team as the offensive engine to one of the greatest Finals wins of all time. It's hard to tell what version of LeBron is better, but NBA fans have their opinions on the matter. 

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have LeBron James Aged 25-27 Or LeBron James Aged 32-34

During his time in Miami, LeBron was the league's best player, although he also had some of his worst moments during that time. And when he was in Cleveland, he wasn't able to do everything as he once did, but he did enjoy amazing success even without reliable co-stars. So it's understandable that NBA fans have differing ideas on which version of Bron they would prefer

"32-34, he was at a higher level in the 2nd Cavs stint."

"2018 was so special cus you knew it was like a 60% chance he was dropping 40 in any given playoff game."

"He was 26 when he played the Mavs in the finals. I’d rather have him after that, so 32-34."

"Miami Heat Bron was on a different planet as a player."

"He was a world class defender, was the most efficient player in the league, and a solid shooter in Miami."

"I probably rate 2012-2014 LeBron as his peak because of defense."

"Second Cavs stint Bron is peak Bron."

"25-27. Best all around player ever. Playmaking, defense, scoring."

"Any version of Bron would do for me."

"Assuming he has a good team, 25-27. He had no injury threats, could play better defense for longer periods of time and was explosive."

"32-34. LeBronto Bron was ridiculous. I’ve never seen a single player dismantle a team so thoroughly like he did."

There seems to be some dispute about which version fans would pick. Considering that he was the best player in the NBA throughout this time, it's mostly arbitrary in that regard. It's just another glimpse into how truly dominant LeBron James has been and for how long. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear

By Gautam Varier
No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand
NBA Media

No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For Many Years To Come
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For 'Many Years To Come'

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley's New Contract With TNT Is Reportedly Worth Well Over $100 Million, And Close To $200 Million
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's New Contract With TNT Is Reportedly Worth Well Over $100 Million, And Close To $200 Million

By Divij Kulkarni
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
The List Of NBA Players Who Received The Most Negative Tweets: Draymond Green Is The Second Most Hated Player
NBA Media

The List Of NBA Players Who Received The Most Negative Tweets: Draymond Green Is The Second Most Hated Player

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Go Crazy As They Recount The Epic Clash Between Jamal Murray And Donovan Mitchell In The Bubble: "That Sh** Was So Fire To Watch"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy As They Recount The Epic Clash Between Jamal Murray And Donovan Mitchell In The Bubble: "That Sh** Was So Fire To Watch"

By Gautam Varier
Andrew Wiggins Reveals The Areas He Wants To Work On After Signing His Extension: "I Want To Keep Up With The Rebounding... And Defense, Keep At It."
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Reveals The Areas He Wants To Work On After Signing His Extension: "I Want To Keep Up With The Rebounding... And Defense, Keep At It."

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever

By Divij Kulkarni
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

By Divij Kulkarni
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''

By Gautam Varier