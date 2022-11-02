NBA Fans React To Video Of Tacko Fall Looking Like Wilt Chamberlain In China

Tacko Fall was undrafted at the conclusion of the 2019 NBA Draft but was eventually picked up by the Boston Celtics. He is most well-known among the NBA community because of his height, as he stands at 7 feet and 6 inches tall.

The modern NBA game has mostly phased out giants like Tacko Fall, but it seems as though the former center has found another place where he can dominate and be an elite player.

Tacko Fall Is Dominating In China

Though he is not in the NBA at this moment, Tacko Fall is still playing basketball. Fall is currently signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the CBA. Going overseas has given him more opportunities to play basketball, and he is currently averaging 14.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 3.0 BPG.

Due to his height, Tacko Fall has a physical advantage over a large number of opponents. A recent video of him dominating his opponents went viral on Twitter, with many fans suggesting that he looks like Wilt Chamberlain.

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain. It's hard to appreciate how good the NBA is until you see something like this. He’s only averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Not really The nba is all money and politics , we all knew the guy could hoop. He never got to flourish and I hope he gets everything they didn’t give He’s literally 7 feet taller then everyone on the court Classic “Big fish in a little pond” 30 yrs ago tacko would've been the 1st pick in the draft Watching this clip feels like the closest approximation to pulling NBA players from the 50’s and 60’s out of a time machine and dropping them into the league today, when you compare everyone else on the floor to Tacko Fall. I said he should have gone there to begin with. Cash in on his freakish size and great personality. Endorsements, endorsements, endorsements. Plus, he can basically be a star in their league and get paid a good amount of money. That’s exactly what wilt chamberlain did to 5 foot 8 Jimmy and John This gotta be so fun for him lol I like seeing him still pursuing his dreams and doing it well! Same competition level Wilt Chamberlain had in those days, except they were probably even shorter. Only Yao Ming woulda stopped him Who needs Wembnyama when you got Tacko

There is no doubt that it's good to see Tacko Fall find a way to play basketball consistently. Hopefully, he continues to excel in China. We have seen players such as Michael Beasley sign lucrative deals in China, and perhaps Tacko Fall will be able to do something similar in the future after his one-year deal with the Tigers expires.

Going overseas can definitely be a path for NBA players to find success outside of the league. Sometimes, players use the league as a stepping stone to return to the NBA as well, and perhaps we will see Tacko Fall do the same thing in the future.