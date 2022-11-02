Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Video Of Tacko Fall Looking Like Wilt Chamberlain In China

tacko fall

Tacko Fall was undrafted at the conclusion of the 2019 NBA Draft but was eventually picked up by the Boston Celtics. He is most well-known among the NBA community because of his height, as he stands at 7 feet and 6 inches tall.

The modern NBA game has mostly phased out giants like Tacko Fall, but it seems as though the former center has found another place where he can dominate and be an elite player.

Tacko Fall Is Dominating In China

Though he is not in the NBA at this moment, Tacko Fall is still playing basketball. Fall is currently signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the CBA. Going overseas has given him more opportunities to play basketball, and he is currently averaging 14.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 3.0 BPG.

Due to his height, Tacko Fall has a physical advantage over a large number of opponents. A recent video of him dominating his opponents went viral on Twitter, with many fans suggesting that he looks like Wilt Chamberlain.

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain.

It's hard to appreciate how good the NBA is until you see something like this.

He’s only averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Not really

The nba is all money and politics , we all knew the guy could hoop. He never got to flourish and I hope he gets everything they didn’t give

He’s literally 7 feet taller then everyone on the court

Classic “Big fish in a little pond”

30 yrs ago tacko would've been the 1st pick in the draft 

Watching this clip feels like the closest approximation to pulling NBA players from the 50’s and 60’s out of a time machine and dropping them into the league today, when you compare everyone else on the floor to Tacko Fall.

I said he should have gone there to begin with. Cash in on his freakish size and great personality. Endorsements, endorsements, endorsements. Plus, he can basically be a star in their league and get paid a good amount of money.

That’s exactly what wilt chamberlain did to 5 foot 8 Jimmy and John

This gotta be so fun for him lol

I like seeing him still pursuing his dreams and doing it well!

Same competition level Wilt Chamberlain had in those days, except they were probably even shorter.

Only Yao Ming woulda stopped him

Who needs Wembnyama when you got Tacko

There is no doubt that it's good to see Tacko Fall find a way to play basketball consistently. Hopefully, he continues to excel in China. We have seen players such as Michael Beasley sign lucrative deals in China, and perhaps Tacko Fall will be able to do something similar in the future after his one-year deal with the Tigers expires.

Going overseas can definitely be a path for NBA players to find success outside of the league. Sometimes, players use the league as a stepping stone to return to the NBA as well, and perhaps we will see Tacko Fall do the same thing in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

tacko fall
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Video Of Tacko Fall Looking Like Wilt Chamberlain In China

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley Blast Kyrie Irving For Anti-Semitic Comments: "I Think He Should Have Been Suspended."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bronny James Was Rushed On The Court After Fans Feared Someone Had A Gun
NBA Media

Bronny James Was Rushed Off The Court After Fans Feared Someone Had A Gun

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
kuminga wiseman
NBA Media

NBA Scout Says Warriors Need Jonathan Kuminga Or James Wiseman To Break Out To Get Back To The Finals

By Lee Tran
Western Conference Executive Says That The Warriors Won The Title Because Of Injuries: "It Lined Up Perfectly For Them Last Year."
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says That The Warriors Won The Title Because Of Injuries: "It Lined Up Perfectly For Them Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
fire graphic
NBA Media

"Nets Adding Ime Udoka To A Locker Room With Kyrie", NBA Fan's Video Becomes Viral

By Lee Tran
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad

By Eddie Bitar
marks nash
NBA Media

Sean Marks Reveals What Steve Nash Told Him Before He Parted Ways With The Team

By Lee Tran
kyrie kd nash
NBA Media

What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach

By Lee Tran
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had 9 Different Head Coaches In 12 Seasons

By Lee Tran
Malik Beasley And His Son Dressed Up As DC And Marvel Superheroes on Halloween
NBA Media

Malik Beasley And His Son Dressed Up As DC And Marvel Superheroes on Halloween

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"
NBA Media

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated And Not Where He Wants To Be In Terms Of Playing More Games This Season
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated And Not Where He Wants To Be In Terms Of Playing More Games This Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
trae young halloween
NBA Media

Video: Trae Young Wears Black Panther Costume For Halloween

By Lee Tran
Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired
NBA Media

Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired

By Divij Kulkarni