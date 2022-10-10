Skip to main content

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

It is every kid's dream to check in and take the court with their favorite NBA athletes. While that scenario is usually left to the imagination, one young Pacers fan became the exception this weekend, crashing a Pacers pre-season scrimmage and scoring like a pro in a video that has taken the internet by storm.

The kid, named Jackson, reportedly jokingly asked to be subbed in before his wish was suddenly, and to his delight, granted. Credit goes to Jackson for delivering a big basket in such a high-pressure situation.

Young Basketball Fan Breaks The Internet After Crashing Pacers Scrimmage

Jackson apparently wasn't related to anyone connected to the Pacers. He just happened to be sitting close by and had the guts to ask.

Jackson, a young fan sitting near the white team bench, just jokingly asked if he could check in. So the Pacers let him. And he scored, wearing Buddy Hield’s jersey.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle even ended up personally introducing the young baller to the crowd.

Rick Carlisle introduced him to the whole crowd. I imagine he’s eligible for a two-way deal.

That was, no doubt, a moment that will follow that kid for the rest of his life. And if he ever makes it to the league himself one day, it will make for quite a fascinating origin story.

As for Carlisle and the Pacers, it was really cool of them to give young Jackson that experience. That's what sports are all about and they likely secured a lifetime fan. This season, they will not be competing for anything meaningful, but there is some hope that Tyrese Haliburton can prove himself as their next great franchise player.

According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, the Pacers see Haliburton as a new version of Reggie Miller in terms of how impactful he can be for the team. Miller led them to compete against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 90s and then Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's Lakers in the 2000s, and the front office wants to see that again with Tyrese.

Do they believe Tyrese Haliburton is a franchise building block or a great role player?

They are completely convinced Haliburton is a franchise building block. Whether or not they’re right, it’s too early to say, but they believe Haliburton, a pass-first guard, will be the kind of player who will help bring other players (free agents) into the fold. They see him as the next Reggie Miller in terms of his impact. (Right, good luck.)

No matter how this season hoes for Indiana, it's these types of moments that really create a special experience for the fans and it's what will keep them loyal season after season.

Who knows, perhaps, if things get bad enough, the Pacers may end up calling Jackson for another run. He has already shown he has what it takes to put the ball through the net.

YOU MAY LIKE

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget
NBA Media

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Is Mesmerized By Jordan Poole's Crazy Behind-The-Back Move: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reacts To Jordan Poole's Explosive Performance Vs Lakers: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Appearance At Annual 'Practice In The Park' Event In Brooklyn

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"
NBA Media

Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

By Nico Martinez
Bob Myers and Draymond Green
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says He Will Do Everything In His Power To Keep Draymond Green On The Warriors: "He Is So Important To What I Believe Is Our Past, Our Present, And Our Future."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching- "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching: "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

NBA Agent Confirms The Warriors Value Jordan Poole Over Draymond Green: "Poole Is Obviously The Priority..."

By Nico Martinez
Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Royce White Calls LeBron James A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Royce White Says LeBron James Is A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities: "I Know I'm A Good Shooter, And I'm Very Confident In Myself And My Ability To Shoot The Basketball."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities: "I Know I'm A Good Shooter, And I'm Very Confident In Myself And My Ability To Shoot The Basketball."

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Media

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

By Divij Kulkarni