Drake Trolls Anthony Edwards In Viral Kevin Durant Sneaker Commercial

Drake has never been shy about taking playful shots at athletes, and Anthony Edwards became his latest target in a viral promotional video for Kevin Durant’s newest signature sneaker.

The Canadian superstar teamed up with Durant to promote the Nike KD 19 ‘Purple Candies,’ and while the commercial was technically about Durant’s latest shoe release, much of the conversation afterward centered around Drake’s hilarious jab at Edwards and his Adidas signature line.

The video quickly spread across social media thanks to Drake’s comedic performance. Throughout the skit, Durant appears confused by Drake’s behavior as the rapper unexpectedly shows up and enthusiastically pitches the new purple colorway. The chemistry between the longtime friends made for an entertaining advertisement, but it was one particular moment that caught the attention of basketball fans.

At one point, Drake compared Durant’s all-purple sneaker to Anthony Edwards’ Adidas shoes and jokingly suggested that Edwards’ version was inferior. He even cracked that the only people who cared about Anthony Edwards’ signature sneakers were four kids in Minnesota.

“Hey Antman can you drop your purple shoes? said four kids in Minnesota.”

Drake and KD are back for a new Nike ad 😂🍭 🎥: @Nike pic.twitter.com/TjuqLRhxv4 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 16, 2026

It was a classic Drake moment. The joke was clearly delivered in a lighthearted manner, but fans immediately picked up on the subtle rivalry between Nike and Adidas. Edwards has quickly become one of Adidas’ biggest basketball stars, while Durant remains one of Nike’s flagship athletes. The commercial effectively turned a sneaker promotion into a viral basketball conversation.

The timing is interesting as well.

Anthony Edwards has rapidly emerged as one of the NBA’s most marketable young superstars. His Adidas signature line has been one of the company’s biggest success stories in recent years, with multiple releases selling out and generating strong demand among basketball fans.

That makes him an easy target for playful competition from rival brands.

Fans quickly shared clips of the commercial across X, Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, with many laughing at the unexpected Anthony Edwards reference. Others joked that Edwards now has another reason to add Drake to his growing list of competitors.

Of course, Edwards is unlikely to lose any sleep over the comments. The Timberwolves superstar has built a reputation as one of the league’s most confident players and has embraced every challenge thrown his way throughout his young career. If anything, the attention only highlights how much his profile has grown across the basketball world.

For Nike and Durant, however, the commercial accomplished exactly what it was supposed to do. People are talking about the KD 19. And thanks to Drake’s sense of humor and a well-timed Anthony Edwards joke, they are talking about it a lot more than they otherwise might have.