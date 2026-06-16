Zohran Mamdani Announces Knicks’ Parade Details And A Free Ticket Lottery For Championship Ceremony

New York is hosting its first-ever ticker-tape parade to celebrate the Knicks winning an NBA championship for the first time in 53 years. While parades were common across the NBA in the 1960s and 1970s, the Knicks did not have a parade when they won the championships in 1970 and 1973, thus making this the first in the franchise’s history.

The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, has officially confirmed that the parade will be held on Thursday, June 18. He made the official announcement from his office through Reuters.

“I know it does not feel real, but it is. After 53 long years, the wait is over. The Knicks are NBA champions. These Finals have brought so many New Yorkers together, on street corners and stoops, in bars and backyards.”

“But the celebrations aren’t over just yet. On Thursday, at 10 AM, we are hosting a ticker-tape parade on Broadway, starting at Battery Park and ending at City Hall. It will be free and open to the public, so plan to arrive a couple of hours early to get a good spot.”

“This will be the Knicks’ first-ever ticker-tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes. You do not want to miss it,” the Mayor concluded.

According to the New York City government’s website, the parade will start near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and travel North along Broadway to City Hall. Viewing along the route is free and open to everyone, no ticket required.

The citizens of New York have been advised to get there early, as crowds will form quickly. Additional street closures and security measures will be announced closer to the parade.

Getting ready to honor our Champions. pic.twitter.com/KvZfNkGbQi — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 16, 2026

Subsequently, the mayor’s office also announced a lottery for a free ticket for 600 Knicks fans to attend the championship ceremony at City Hall, where Mamdani will hand the Knicks the keys to the city.

“The Knicks belong to New York City. And this championship belongs to the people who waited 53 years for it. That’s why we’re giving away 600 free tickets to Thursday’s Championship Ceremony at City Hall following the ticker-tape parade. The public lottery is open now and will close tomorrow, June 17, at 11 AM,” announced Mayor Mamdani on X.

Giving the city of New York its first-ever NBA championship parade is a historic moment not just for the franchise but for every basketball fan in what America calls ‘the greatest city in the world.’ I am very excited to see what New York looks like on this iconic day.