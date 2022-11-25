Skip to main content

Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."

Gabrielle Union has gotten used to delighting fans with her incredible posts on social media. Dwyane Wade's wife is gorgeous and whenever she makes an appearance on these platforms, a lot of fans react to whatever she does. 

Gabrielle Union has become one of the favorite NBA wives in recent years, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. She's been living her best life alongside Wade, traveling around the world, enjoying themselves and having a blast everywhere they go. 

More recently, they went to Zanzibar to celebrate Union's 50th birthday, but that wasn't the last time we knew about the Wades altogether or just Union. The woman is accustomed to breaking the internet with her posts and recently, she did it again. 

Gabrielle shared a series of pics on Instagram with a cute dress, looking gorgeous in it. The most curious part of the post was her caption, as she used a double meaning message to explain how cruel the weather was. 

"Cold As Balls. #StrangeWorld 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," she wrote. 

As usual, many fans reacted to this post, praising Union and telling her how beautiful she looked, while also pointing out that it was indeed cold out there and she was brave for wearing a dress.

😍Super cute dress!! Amazing😍

GORG!!!! 😍😍😍

Growing up I always wanted to look just like you! I use you to be like I have a nose like her…. Still can’t believe we follow each other love you “Eva” 😍 a perfect black role model!!!!!

Yass loewe girl 😍

Beauty❤️❤️

Commitment and rightfully so!!! 🔥🔥🔥

⚽️🏀⚾️🥎🎾

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

😍💛

😍😍😍

🔥🔥🔥

Never an off day. 😍

I was gonna say, isn’t it cold there?? But you are🔥🔥🔥

Love a black woman from infinity to infinityyyyy😍

Beautiful outfit , sister❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Peppermint candy 🍬..., I love it!👑

Just like her husband, Union knows how to entertain the fans. Whenever she posts something on Instagram, a lot of people react and that won't change anytime soon. Gabrielle keeps looking gorgeous and fresh despite being 50 now. She's living her best life and sharing her happiness with the world, which is the best part of this. 

