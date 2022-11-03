Credit: Fadeaway World

Gabrielle Union has become one of the favorite NBA wives in recent years. After she got together with Dwyane Wade, the actress earned the heart of many fans around the league thanks to her spicy personality and how she defended (and sometimes trolled) her husband.

Following Wade's retirement in 2019, the couple has been spotted enjoying life to the fullest, traveling around the world with their famous Wade World Tour, which takes place all year long, and includes countries from every continent. Not so long ago, they went to Italy and Spain.

Whenever they travel, they share their joy with fans, and special occasions are the most important to them. Gabrielle recently turned 50, and Dwyane posted a heartfelt message for his wife on Instagram.

We been at this for a min!!! Happy 50 my G!! Happy Birthday to my dream girl! We’re in Africa celebrating you as I type this. I’m forever grateful and in debt to the universe for choosing me to be your husband! Let’s keep making this love thing do what we want it to do! I got you

As usual, they couldn't help but show the world their happiness, and Gabrielle didn't hesitate to share how happy her birthday was and the incredible experience the Wade family had in Tanzania.

Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Epic Party In Zanzibar, Tanzania

Union took to Instagram and shared an incredible reel, showing the celebration of her 50th birthday in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The post shows that they had a great time there with friends and family. Gabrielle danced, Dwyane danced, and everybody there simply had a blast while celebrating the good things in life.

I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self. I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me. How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal. Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them. I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 🌍 Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around. 🇹🇿 #ScorpioSeason #BirthdayGirl 🎉🎂🥳 #tanzania

This definitely looked like a great celebration for Union, who looks incredible at 50, better than a lot of people at 25. Beyond that, it's great to see that this couple remains strong and they look incredibly happy with each other, and we're ready to see what's next for the Wades.