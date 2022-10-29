Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday

Credit: Fadeaway World

When a person's significant other has a birthday, that person can elect to post a heartfelt message on social media for their partner. There's no doubt that this can be a positive way to send well-wishes to a partner for their big day and also show one's love to their partner as well.

Dwyane Wade has recently posted a heartfelt message to his wife, Gabrielle Union, on Instagram. He noted that they were in Africa for this occasion and added that he feels "grateful and in debt to the universe" because it has given him the opportunity to be Union's husband.

We been at this for a min!!! Happy 50 my G!! Happy Birthday to my dream girl! We’re in Africa celebrating you as I type this. I’m forever grateful and in debt to the universe for choosing me to be your husband! Let’s keep making this love thing do what we want it to do! I got you

There's no doubt that this was a sweet post from the former NBA superstar, and hopefully, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are having a good time in Africa. 50 is definitely an important mark for most people, and it is good to see that the couple is celebrating Union's birthday while having fun abroad.

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Have A Fantastic Marriage

There's no doubt that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have had a successful and long marriage, and the duo complements one another well. In fact, Dwyane Wade once admitted that he doesn't lead in his marriage, rather, he tries to focus on helping his wife grow and evolve.

"It’s not the man leads and the woman follows, that’s not what we live in this house. For me, I have a wife that works not just as hard, harder than I. She had her own career, her own life, before I came along. From my perspective, I was like, ‘How can I be a part of the growth, the evolution, of who she is?’ Not try to change her or stunt her growth.”

There is no doubt that Dwyane Wade understands that Gabrielle Union has her own life and her own interests, and he is not interested in stunting her growth and pushing her in a particular direction.

Hopefully, we continue to see Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stay happy with one another. There's no doubt that they're an iconic NBA couple, and a lot of fans love their vibe and aesthetic.