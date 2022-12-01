Credit: Fadeaway World

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players to ever set foot on an NBA court, as he was one of the greatest guards this game has ever seen. Great as he was, Iverson knew how to appreciate the talent and praise it whenever he saw it.

When it comes to the greatest players of all time, the NBA has many names to pick. From the greatest to ever play, to the greatest team of all time to the best players to exist and play in every position.

Every one of us has a favorite player in each position, and Iverson isn't an exception. The 2001 NBA MVP, one of the best players from his draft class, was recently asked about his favorite point guards of all time and gave a big response.

Allen Iverson Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Point Guards

After Dwight Howard and his revealing interview, Allen Iverson joined Kevin Hart on another episode of 'Cold as Balls', where he talked about many details of his career. Besides his background, the way the NBA treated him, and the comparisons with modern-day players, AI was asked about his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players, naming four big legends (13:13 mark).

"I'mma go Magic [Johnson], Isiah [Thomas], Steph [Curry], and Chris Paul," Iverson said.

These four players are big legends of the game, all of them being known for a specific aspect of their game. In their own style, they've dominated the league, being part of winning teams and having a huge impact on the league and the game of basketball in general.

Just like that, Iverson left his mark on the league, being one of 4 guards to win the MVP trophy. The Answer is arguably the most talented player in NBA history, but his lack of championship and controversial career often take him out of these tops. Still, he's happy with the way things unfolded for him, and now is spreading love, praising other legends instead of criticizing them.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.