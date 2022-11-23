Skip to main content

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.

The person who was considered Allen Iverson's biggest hater was none other than the former NBA Commissioner David Stern. Stern apparently didn't like Iverson bringing hip-hop culture to the league and made it his mission to, well, ruin Iverson's career.

There are many proofs hinting at that, but due to the lack of any official source, it's still a theory by many. Whether that's true or not is a discussion for another day. Even if it's true, Iverson's lifestyle off the court didn't help him in creating a good image.

Allen Iverson Bad-Mouth Cops For Impounding His Lamborghini

AI's life outside the NBA was troublesome. Former NBA player Matt Barnes once claimed that Iverson used to spend around $40K every time he used to visit strip clubs. But the 76ers legend flat-out denied those claims made by Barnes.

Speaking of Iverson's troubles off the court, he once got his Lamborghini Murcielago impounded in Atlanta back in 2011. According to a report by TMZ, Iverson was driving the car with expired plates. Knowing Allen Iverson, he decided to call out the cop for about 20 minutes.

Via TMZ:

TMZ broke the story -- Iverson's Lambo was impounded in Atlanta last week after cops noticed the expired plates.

Now the police report is out ... in which cops say Iverson shouted at the officer, "Take the vehicle, I have 10 more." He allegedly continued, "Police don't have anything else f**king to do except f**k with me."

According to the report, Iverson even dropped the line, "Do you know who I am? ... I make more money than you will in 10 years."

But Iverson didn't let things end on a sour note -- according to the report he later "came back and apologized for disrespecting the police."

It was certainly a great example of Iverson's erratic behavior. Regardless of that, no one can deny the fact that he will always be remembered as one of the most legendary players to play in the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

By Gautam Varier
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
NBA Media

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Calls On The Lakers To Suspend Patrick Beverley For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court

By Orlando Silva
Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

By Divij Kulkarni