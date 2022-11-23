Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.

The person who was considered Allen Iverson's biggest hater was none other than the former NBA Commissioner David Stern. Stern apparently didn't like Iverson bringing hip-hop culture to the league and made it his mission to, well, ruin Iverson's career.

There are many proofs hinting at that, but due to the lack of any official source, it's still a theory by many. Whether that's true or not is a discussion for another day. Even if it's true, Iverson's lifestyle off the court didn't help him in creating a good image.

Allen Iverson Bad-Mouth Cops For Impounding His Lamborghini

AI's life outside the NBA was troublesome. Former NBA player Matt Barnes once claimed that Iverson used to spend around $40K every time he used to visit strip clubs. But the 76ers legend flat-out denied those claims made by Barnes.

Speaking of Iverson's troubles off the court, he once got his Lamborghini Murcielago impounded in Atlanta back in 2011. According to a report by TMZ, Iverson was driving the car with expired plates. Knowing Allen Iverson, he decided to call out the cop for about 20 minutes.

Via TMZ:

TMZ broke the story -- Iverson's Lambo was impounded in Atlanta last week after cops noticed the expired plates. Now the police report is out ... in which cops say Iverson shouted at the officer, "Take the vehicle, I have 10 more." He allegedly continued, "Police don't have anything else f**king to do except f**k with me." According to the report, Iverson even dropped the line, "Do you know who I am? ... I make more money than you will in 10 years." But Iverson didn't let things end on a sour note -- according to the report he later "came back and apologized for disrespecting the police."

It was certainly a great example of Iverson's erratic behavior. Regardless of that, no one can deny the fact that he will always be remembered as one of the most legendary players to play in the league.

