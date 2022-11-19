Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Revealed One Of His Biggest Regrets That Cost Him $10,000

Many people have forgotten about it thanks to his recent performances, but Ben Simmons came into the NBA with the potential to become one of the faces of the league. Even though he didn't have a jump shot then, many expected that his size, playmaking ability, and defense were enough of a platform for him to grow into one of the best players in the game. 

When someone is the first overall pick in the draft, they get a sizeable contract, and Simmons signed a $26 million deal. That kind of money makes a huge difference for a person that's not grown up with wealth, and they tend to make some wild purchases. There are plenty of stories of players spending their money frivolously, like Shaquille O'Neal going through a million dollars as soon as he got into the league. 

And Simmons has always been a little low-key, but the man ended up making an impulse purchase as well. His cost him $10,000, so not too bad, but the money was lost in a pretty unexpected and mildly hilarious manner. 

Ben Simmons Purchased Two Savannah Cats For $10,000 But Had To Give Them Up After They Went Crazy

A lot of NBA players have pets that they are quite fond of, so it's easy to see why Ben Simmons might have also wanted to get some. And since he could afford it, he got himself two Savannah cats worth $10,000. But his pet story didn't work out quite so well. Simmons ended up having to give up on his cats. He shared the story with Maverick Carter on Kneading Dough (via CNBC).

"But after becoming a millionaire virtually overnight, Simmons fumbled a few of his earliest purchases. On a recent episode of 'Kneading Dough,' Simmons told Maverick Carter that his biggest regrets were buying two Savannah cats, which cost a combined $10,000. 'It was a bad purchase,' he said. The 21-year-old no longer owns the cats, who proved too unruly for him to handle. 'They got crazy,' he said. 'One made the other one crazier.'"

Simmons having to give up on his cats is a sad story, but it's safe to say that he made the right decision if they had truly gone insane. And considering the circumstances, he likely didn't recover any of his money, either. This is one of the more interesting ways that NBA players have blown money, but probably not the craziest ever. 

