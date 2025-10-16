Joe Mazzulla Loses His Temper And Curses Immanuel Quickley: “Shut The F*** Up”

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla got into a mild exchange with Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley when the two teams faced each other on Wednesday night. Although it was a preseason fixture, one that the Celtics won after a hard-fought 110-108 scoreline, it was evident that tempers were flaring as Mazzulla was seen yelling and cursing at Quickley during the game.

Joe Mazzulla was visibly unhappy with Immanuel Quickley, who was celebrating in front of the Celtics’ bench after scoring a crucial three-pointer late in the second quarter to take a 48-47 lead. While the Raptors guard was gesturing in front of Mazzulla, the Celtics head coach could be seen saying, “Shut the f** up”.

The broadcasters had a nice laugh about it, but the Celtics head coach refocused quickly. After giving up a five-point lead accumulated over the first quarter, Mazzulla found a way to get his squad back into the game. The Celtics went on to close out the quarter with a two-point lead, giving them a cushion heading into the second half.

Given that the Raptors feature a fairly talented young core, with Quickley, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett, Boston really held their own, even with a shorthanded roster.

After Jaylen Brown was sidelined from the game with a hamstring injury in the first quarter, the future seemed bleak. But a tremendous performance by Derrick White helped the Celtics stay in the game.

White had 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on the night, while shooting 10-23 from the field. He was closely supported by summer acquisition Anfernee Simons, who posted 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the game.

The cumulative contributions of the Celtics’ roster helped hold off the Raptors even as they made a comeback charge in the fourth quarter. To his credit, Joe Mazzulla managed to restrict Quickley to only 14 points for the game, which is quite impressive considering the momentum he had gained in the first half.

With another win in the preseason, the Celtics improve to 3-1. With a solid start to the preseason campaign, Boston will look to maintain this momentum heading into the 2025-26 regular season as well.

This Season Will Test Joe Mazzulla And The Celtics

After an offseason marked by significant changes to the Celtics’ roster, Joe Mazzulla has been handed a rather challenging task of leading Boston to a competitive showing this season.

Although the team has managed to retain some of the core members from its championship season, Jayson Tatum‘s extended absence and a depleted roster make the Celtics’ outlook bleak.

With the top teams in the East becoming stronger after upgrading their rosters, securing a place among the top six teams could prove to be quite a challenge.

Regardless, it would be rather unwise to count Boston out. With Jaylen Brown embracing the role of a leader and the potential for Jayson Tatum to make an early comeback next season, anything is possible. Hence, Joe Mazzulla may prioritize staying in the playoff picture long enough to potentially make a late charge once Tatum returns.