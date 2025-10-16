Luka Doncic Could Get Lakers Star To Join Him On Slovenian National Team

It looks like Luka Doncic may not only be building chemistry with Jaxson Hayes on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he might soon share the court with him in international play as well.

Following the Lakers’ 121–94 preseason loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas, Hayes revealed that he is in the process of obtaining Slovenian citizenship so that he can join Doncic on Slovenia’s national basketball team.

“That’s my guy, we’re working on getting me a Slovenian passport right now so I can play with him next summer.”

The 25-year-old center, who joined the Lakers in 2023 after four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, said the idea came about during conversations with Doncic over the summer. The two have quickly developed on-court chemistry since Doncic’s blockbuster trade to Los Angeles earlier this year, and their connection could soon extend to the international stage.

If Hayes’ citizenship process goes through, Slovenia may finally have found the long-term center it has been searching for. The Slovenian Basketball Federation (KZS) has struggled to fill that position since veteran big man Mike Tobey left the international scene.

The federation previously naturalized American-born Josh Nebo, but recurring injuries and scheduling conflicts kept him from participating in the 2025 EuroBasket.

KZS officials told local outlet MMC RTV Slovenija that they have been “examining the possibility of naturalizing a foreign player” to address their lack of frontcourt depth. While they did not name Hayes specifically, his statement makes it clear that he is currently a leading candidate.

Hayes’ interest in joining Slovenia speaks volumes about Doncic’s influence. Since the two started sharing the floor, their synergy has stood out, especially in pick-and-roll sets. Doncic’s passing vision and Hayes’ elite athleticism have made them an instant offensive pairing.

In last season’s final stretch, following Doncic’s arrival, Hayes averaged 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 75.6% from the field, most of those looks created by Doncic. Their chemistry continued in preseason, where Hayes recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists against Dallas, even with Doncic sitting out.

Hayes’ mobility and lob-finishing ability make him a natural fit in Slovenia’s up-tempo, spacing-heavy system, one that thrives around Doncic’s playmaking.

If the move happens, Hayes could help Slovenia re-establish itself as a powerhouse in international basketball. The team’s offense has long revolved around Luka Doncic’s brilliance, but the lack of a consistent interior presence has often limited their success in major tournaments.

A defensive-minded, athletic center like Hayes would give them exactly what they’ve been missing: rim protection, rebounding, and vertical spacing.

The possibility also speaks to Doncic’s growing influence as a global ambassador for Slovenian basketball. Since leading the country to its first EuroBasket title in 2017 and a historic Olympic run in 2021, he’s elevated Slovenia’s international profile, and now, he might be convincing NBA teammates to join the ride.

For Hayes, it’s a unique opportunity: to represent a country passionate about basketball while deepening his connection with one of the best players in the world.

If all goes according to plan, Luka Doncic could soon be tossing lobs to his Lakers teammate not just in Los Angeles, but in the blue and white of Slovenia.