Chauncey Billups Had Savage Comment On Brooklyn Nets' Ongoing Drama

Chauncey Billups had a blunt response when asked about the Brooklyn Nets and everything they've gone through this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this 2022-23 season, failing to make a good impression while struggling to get wins. After yet another disappointing exit last season, the Nets appeared to have renewed hopes entering this campaign, but the start wasn't the best. 

They parted ways with Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the season and named Jacque Vaughn their new head coach, but that wasn't the last of their problems. Days before Nash went down, Kyrie Irving starred in another controversy, sharing a movie full of antisemitism on social media. 

This granted Kyrie a lot of criticism and a suspension from the team, which could end this Sunday. Moreover, Kevin Durant had a revealing interview where he talked about his leadership and the Kyrie Irving situation last year and even threw shade at his teammates

This team looked incredible on paper, but once the action started, they looked like one of the worst squads in the association. The off-court drama hasn't helped them either, and nobody wants to mess with that right now. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had some things to say about this team, claiming that he's grateful that he's in Portland and not dealing with that situation in Brooklyn. 

“It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.”

Added to Durant and Irving's dysfunction, the Nets also dealt with Ben Simmons struggling to find his rhythm on the team, earning a lot of criticism for his early performances. He's apparently coming back to his best level, but it's too early to tell. Simmons has sent a message about his game that should pump up the Nets' expectations. 

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, playing at a great level so far. They clashed with the Nets earlier this week and lost, but that hasn't changed much for them, as they aim to compete for big things this campaign. 

