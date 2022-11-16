Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are having a 2022-23 NBA season full of ups and downs, struggling to get wins at the beginning of the campaign, then entering a good streak and now losing against weaker teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

As it's been usual in the past two seasons, the team has been involved in controversy, especially surrounding Kyrie Irving. The point guard can't spend a single season without getting himself in trouble and the Nets are paying a big price for that.

This situation, added to Ben Simmons' absence in recent games, has diminished the Nets' level. They have had to make magic to put up a good lineup against rivals, and if it wasn't for Kevin Durant, the situation would be a lot worse for them.

Kevin Durant Brutally Calls Out The Nets Starting Five

KD recently opened up on this situation, calling out the current starting five of the team during a discussion with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The 2x NBA champion said that the group of players that started the past couple of games was simply not good and he was the reason why the Nets had a chance to compete.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked of B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there. "I’m really having a good time. I wish y'all could hear me talk during the game. If I got mic’d up more, people would stop asking me if I'm happy or not. I'm enjoying every moment I get to step on this f--king court, and part of it is because I tore my Achilles. And the pandemic, I didn’t know if we were going to play again. I didn't know if I was going to play again. "I was just like, 'This can't be it for me.' I have to really enjoy every single moment I'm out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That's the journey and the battle. "All that extra s--t like, ‘You got to win before you retire and make sure your legacy is straight,’ that’s bulls--t to me. My legacy is predicated on what Cam Thomas is learning from me and what he’ll take away to help him by the time he’s in his 10th year. That’s my legacy. What I did with Andre Roberson, the confidence I helped him build when he was in the league. That's my legacy. Being able to play with Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kyrie and still be me. Yeah, that's my legacy. That's who I am. That's what I bring to the game. "I can play with anybody, anywhere, at any time, and you know I'm going bring it every day. That should be my legacy."

Durant lengthy spoke about a lot of things during this interview, breaking his silence on his approach to Kyrie Irving's covid-19 drama and more, revealing that he's a leader regardless of what other people say. KD has been criticized a lot in recent times, especially last season after the Boston Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Charles Barkley called him a bus rider and those comments sparked a big battle between Chuck and KD. Now, Durant is battling against all these comments and trying to create something good in Brooklyn. However, things don't always go in his favor, and many think that could lead the player to request a trade once again.

