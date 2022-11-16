Picture Of Kevin Durant Looking Very Worried After 32-Point Loss Against The Kings Goes Viral

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant had been enjoying a surprisingly good start to his season despite all the turmoil surrounding the Nets. Things looked good after the Nets appointed Jacque Vaughn, they went on a little bit of a run, winning some games and KD looked unstoppable. The defense also seemed to have stabilized a little, and Kyrie Irving's absence was hardly being felt. Well, that didn't last very long.

The Nets have once again lost two games on the trot, including one to the Los Angeles Lakers, who are among the worst teams in the league. They followed that up by getting blown out by the Sacramento Kings, who scored a whopping 153 points in regulation. The Nets have fallen to 3 games below .500 once again and the concern within the camp became apparent on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant was watching on as his team was down by more than 30 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter and the game looking lost. And the look of disappointment on his face was incredibly apparent. This is not the sort of thing that goes unnoticed by fans keeping an eye on the game.

NBA Fans Reacted To The Viral Photo Of Kevin Durant Looking Dejected During Blowout Loss

The suggestions that the Nets are better without Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash seem unfounded now, with their small run coming to an end. And some fans weren't too happy about those narratives either, something they were quick to chirp about in the comments under the photo.

"But they are ranked 1 defensively without Kyrie right? Clowns." "I thought they don't miss Kyrie?" "Yeah, KD gone bro." "Ain't nothing he can do about the team giving up 150." "What do you know, Nash and Kyrie weren't the only issues." "Kai can't come back soon enough." "Lol, KD not looking so smug now." "Tech for losing so bad." "The Kings dropped 30 more after this." "Free my guy KD, man." "Nets are a disaster." "He's thinking about renewing that trade request already."

Kevin Durant famously tried to leave Brooklyn over the offseason, submitting a transfer request. He eventually decided to stay after a deal couldn't be found, but if the Nets don't improve, those noises will start again. It's hard to say if Irving's return will help or not at this point, but it can't make things worse than this, right?

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.