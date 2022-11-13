Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the game today, mainly being renowned for his midrange scoring ability and 3PT shooting. There are no weaknesses in Kevin Durant's scoring package, and he can create his shot against most defenders at will.

A recent statistic shows just how effective Kevin Durant is as a scorer. According to the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account, Kevin Durant is the first player since Michael Jordan who has scored 13 straight 25-point games to begin a season.

There's no doubt that being mentioned next to Michael Jordan shows just how great Kevin Durant's own scoring is. Some people, such as former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, even believe Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of all time.

“As a basketball fan who understands the game, the way Kevin Durant scores is really effortless. He can’t actually be stopped, controlled, or challenged because of his height, his shooting. So, he is probably……. the easiest bucket getter in NBA history.



So, it is Kevin Durant um…, in my opinion and I’m a Jordan fanatic.”

It is definitely a hot take to say that Kevin Durant is the best scorer ever, even though his ability to get buckets is absolutely lethal. In fact, even Kevin Durant doesn't believe that he is the greatest scorer of all time.

Kevin Durant Thinks Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer Of All Time

In 2020, Kendrick Perkins called Kevin Durant the greatest scorer of all time. Though that is clearly high praise, Kevin Durant himself didn't agree, claiming that Michael Joda is a "one of one" player, adding that he is "still watching his games to learn". It is clear that Kevin Durant has high regard for Michael Jordan and the dominance Jordan exhibited during his era is reflected in the accolades he managed to get.

Mj is one of one, God level, unmatched, unparalled, a pure master at this shit. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is a fantastic scorer, but he's not as good as Michael Jordan was during his prime. Though both are clearly all-time greats, Michael Jordan is simply on another level and is widely considered the GOAT of basketball.

With that being said, Kevin Durant is clearly a top-tier player and is a superstar who can carry a team's offense. Hopefully, we see him lead the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs and go on a deep run in the postseason.