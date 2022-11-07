Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture

The Brooklyn Nets are going through an incredibly rough patch after parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. While the team is on a 3-game winning streak right now, a lot of uncertainty surrounds the franchise. The status of point guard Kyrie Irving is still unclear along with the ability of Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on the court. But there may be some clarity coming soon in terms of who will replace Nash as head coach. 

The Nets were expected to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after Udoka's 1-year suspension from the Celtics. However, the backlash against hiring a coach who was suspended for inappropriate workplace behavior just a month ago was going to be extreme. 

In the meantime, interim coach Jacque Vaughn has coached the group to back-to-back wins and is earning fans within the organization. 

Vaugh has been a long-time assistant with the team and was interim head coach when the team was making the transition from Kenny Atkinson to Steve Nash. He's a reliable option who has motivated the Nets' locker room. It seems he may beat out a man who was with him on the Nets coaching staff in Udoka for the job.

What Happens With Ime Udoka?

In terms of open opportunities in the NBA, the Nets were expected to be a match with Udoka from the second the Celtics suspended him. But fans are rightfully concerned about the message they send to the NBA by poaching a suspended head coach. The Celtics are willing to let him go to a division rival despite Udoka leading them to the Finals, that has to be an indicator of why hiring Udoka might be a mistake.

The Nets have had a great coaching staff around Nash and many pieces remain around Vaughn. Former Phoenix Suns head coach and Dallas Mavericks assistant Igor Kokoskov is also a valuable name to have on the bench, so the Nets could hope to make their comeback this season with the weapons they already have. 

Udoka will probably serve out his full suspension without getting a job this season if the Nets choose not to hire him now. 

