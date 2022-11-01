Brooklyn Nets Have Fired Steve Nash, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

Credit: Steve Kroh/USA Today Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have suffered a very disappointing start to the new NBA season, with the team getting off to a 2-5 start. Despite big scoring performances from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have been unable to do what most expected from them. This has led to some embarrassing losses, and it would seem that the front office has had enough.

Steve Nash, who was handpicked to lead this Nets team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has been under fire since the playoff sweep by the Celtics. And despite a lot of factors going into the situation, Nash has become somewhat of a scapegoat for certain factions among the fans. The stars also wanted him out in the offseason. And it seems that those that don't like the former two-time MVP now have something to cheer about, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN."

This is perhaps something that people would have expected from the Nets moving forward if their record didn't improve, so the news is a bit of a shock. Some questions will be raised about how much the franchise believed in him if he was let go after just 7 games in the season.

The Decision To Let Go Of Steve Nash Was Reportedly A Mutual One

The noise around Nash has been far from positive in recent times, so this decision isn't exactly out of the blue, either. A bad start was something the Nets simply could not afford, yet that's where they have found themselves. And it seems that even Nash wasn't particularly opposed to the idea, with Wojnarowski following up by claiming that the decision was a mutual one.

"Decision was mutual with Nets and Nash, per sources."

Nash coached the team since 2020 and was unable to see them through to the NBA Finals or even the Eastern Conference Finals. He oversaw 161 games for the franchise and won 94; a record many may consider poor for a team that has seen three superstars on their roster for the majority of that time.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen where the Nets go from here and what coaches are willing to take up the mantle Nash is leaving behind. The controversies surrounding Kyrie Irving are difficult to navigate, and Nash himself had things to say about that, which makes this a complicated job. Furthermore, it's questionable how committed Kevin Durant is in the long term as well. It's safe to say that the Nets are in some turmoil at the moment.