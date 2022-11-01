Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months.

This time around, the Nets star did so by posting a link on Twitter to a film full of anti-Semitic disinformation. While Kyrie deleted the tweet, he was still blasted for posting the link in the first place.

Even the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai, expressed his disappointment in Kyrie for posting the link to the film. Considering the controversy that surrounds Irving right now, everyone in the Nets organization has been asked about their thoughts on it in press conferences.

Steve Nash With A Surprising Statement

Previously, Nets head coach Steve Nash unveiled that he and the rest of the organization has built an immunity to Irving's controversies. But prior to the Nets' recent win over the Indiana Pacers, Nash was once again asked about his thoughts on Kyrie's recent actions.

To everyone's surprise, instead of calling out Irving, Nash thinks it's an opportunity to understand new perspectives and grow.

Via ESPN:

"I just hope that we all go through this together. There's always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that stance where we can communicate through this. And try to all come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation." Nash said it "certainly helps" that Irving deleted the post but did not go into specifics about whether or not disciplinary action was ever considered for Irving, noting that he wasn't part of all the internal conversations within the organization. As for how the organization felt Irving handled the past two days, Nash said it was an "ongoing conversation." "I haven't been a part of those internal talks to be honest," Nash said. "I've been just coaching, preparing the team, but I know that they're working at that constantly."

It seems like Nash doesn't want to call out Kyrie Irving for his recent actions. If anything, it feels like the Nets' head coach is trying to make sure that he doesn't get on the bad side of Kyrie.

All things considered, Nash is trying to provide a debate for both sides. Taking this stance is a slippery slope for Nash, and he may regret not calling out Kyrie once this blows out of proportion. We have seen in the past that every controversy Irving gets involved with never dies out quietly.