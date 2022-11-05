Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"

Even though NBA fans might be tuning in to the NBA with just basketball on their mind, the start of the season has proved explosive in other regards. The Brooklyn Nets were at the center of a lot of off-season drama, and any people that expected this trend to stop once the season began would look like fools now. The team has parted ways with Steve Nash, and Kyrie Irving continues to be the king of controversy. 

The latest issue that has landed Irving in hot water is the fact that he shared a link to a film and a book that propagates some anti-Semitic takes. The promotion in itself might have blown over had Irving not doubled down on it in a wild press conference. This led to him being given another opportunity to change his stance before getting a hefty 5-game suspension from the Nets. Reports also suggest that Nets owner Joe Tsai is 'done with Irving. But that's not been his only punishment.

The issue has gotten bigger than basketball, and it may have ended up costing him his massive sponsorship deal. Kyrie is signed with Nike, but following the fiasco, the company has decided to suspend its ties with the NBA star. This also means they won't be releasing his new shoes, the Kyrie 8s, which must be disappointing for Irving. And fans surely had a lot to say about it on Reddit

"Damn he really might not even be in the NBA next season."

"Man this is getting out of hand with Kyrie at this point."

"I, for one, love this. Gotta learn about the consequences of your words."

"Kanye and Kyrie gonna collab on the Defcon 3s."

"Kyrie and Kanye is gonna partner up to release a new shoe company. What’s going to be the name?"

"Honestly, I'm surprised it took them this long."

"This is honestly the most eye-opening part of this whole saga."

"He's barely been in the NBA the past two years anyway. The league is fine without him."

"This is when we know it's getting serious. The real source of his free money."

"Damn, Kyrie really in trouble now."

"Kyrie really f**ked around and found out."

There are many arguments to be made about whether this consequence is fair or not, but it seems that Nike is done with Kyrie, at least in the meanwhile. This is tough news for the star, and the hope is that he just focuses on hoops and winning when and if he gets the opportunity to do so again.  

