NBA Fans React After Nets Win Back-To-Back Games Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

With Kyrie Irving set to serve a five-game suspension, the struggling Nets will have to make do without him for the time being. The good news is that, so far, that hasn't mattered so much. After Friday's win over Bradley Beal and the Wizards, not many gave the Nets a chance to secure another victory on Saturday, even despite facing a depleted Hornets team.

But after some late-game heroics from Kevin Durant (27 points and 7 rebounds), the Nets were able to come away with the win, winning their first back-to-back game of the season, both without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

While Irving obviously makes this team better, fans couldn't help but point out Durant's dominance, which has the Nets looking the best they have all season long.

As the Nets begin possible turnaround on the court, team owner Joe Tsai continues to wait for word on his star point guard, who is currently two games into a five-game suspension.

After issuing a list of demands for his return today, they hope to see Kyrie begin the path of reconciliation as they attempt to move forward on the season.

Those steps are as followed, according to sources with direct knowledge:

1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.

2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.

3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.

4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets

5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn

6. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

It remains to be seen what Irving will do, but the Nets don't seem to be missing him at all. Maybe, after everything that has transpired over the past year, having some peace in the locker room may be them re-discover their identity.

Of course, there's also the Kevin Durant factor. In light of Irving's absence, he has really kicked it into another gear, which makes me wonder what the Nets could look like if he maintains this level of play all season long.

