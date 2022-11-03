NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are currently going through some major changes. After a slow start to the season, the franchise decided to sack head coach Steve Nash. Nash was the team's head coach for the last two seasons but failed to live up to expectations.

He had superstar talent on the roster but couldn't make an impact with that team during the postseason. On top of that, Nash himself admitted that the team was no longer responsive to him. With that being said, people are already wondering if the Nets will let go of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next.

In fact, ESPN insider Bobby Marks claimed that the Nets should simply wipe the slate clean. They can do so by trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Even from KD's perspective, this may be the best scenario for him, considering the Nets are struggling, and he's already 34 years old.

Vincent Goodwill Suggests The Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill recently wrote a story about what's next for the dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets. In his report, the analyst urged the Nets to trade Kevin Durant since he seems to be all alone right now.

Via Yahoo Sports:

"The Irving sabbatical is coming. Set a watch to it. He’s due for an absence and maybe, just maybe, he’ll let the team know this time. Or maybe not. And that’s the reason the Nets should do the right thing here, start recouping draft picks and young players by sending Durant to a place where he can be best maximized." He further added, "So much drama has occurred in a compressed period, from Harden acting up to get to Brooklyn, to acting up to get out once he saw Irving wasn’t going to get vaccinated. In between that, there was Harden’s injury, and Irving’s injury in the 2021 playoffs that left Durant all alone in that series against Milwaukee. And he looks all alone now, not just a man without a country but a man too good for the one he’s at. The Nets aren’t winning games or selling tickets or selling hope, so it’s time to end this joke of an experiment. But they won’t, they’ll dig themselves into another public relations hole with this Udoka explanation — because unlike Irving, he’ll have to answer some uncomfortable questions when it’s official, and even then a large segment of fans in Brooklyn and beyond will feel unseen."

Goodwill was completely honest in his report and wants the Nets to do the right thing. In this case, the right thing is to simply trade KD and let him go to a team where he can actually have a shot at winning another NBA Championship. As of now, the Nets are 2-6 and hold the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.