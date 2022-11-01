Skip to main content

Sean Marks Reveals What Steve Nash Told Him Before He Parted Ways With The Team

Steve Nash has recently parted ways with the Brooklyn Nets, and there's no doubt that this is a surprising move at the start of the season. However, a recent statement by GM Sean Marks may explain some of the reasoning behind Steve Nash leaving the Brooklyn Nets.

Recently, Sean Marks revealed that Steve Nash told him that the team wasn't "responding to him", and it is clear that Nash understood that he wasn't the best fit for the roster.

"He's an intelligent man, he has great feel, great poise... When we're having these conversations, he's aware of, 'Hey, they’re not responding to me right now' or 'That was not the performance I needed to see out there.' We were open with our dialogue." 

Though Steve Nash has received a lot of criticism during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, not all of their struggles are his fault. The team has faced intense media scrutiny due to several controversies involving Kyrie Irving, as well as Kevin Durant's trade request this summer. There has clearly been a lot of instability that happened during Nash's tenure with the team.

It remains to be seen who the Brooklyn Nets will end up hiring to replace Steve Nash. Though it was reported that Ime Udoka is the frontrunner for the position right now, the team will consider other options, such as Quin Snyder.

The Brooklyn Nets Could Still Be A Very Good Team This Year

There's no question that the Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start to the season, only having a 2-5 record through seven games. However, the players are clearly still confident in what the team will be able to accomplish this season. In fact, Ben Simmons claimed that he still believes the Brooklyn Nets can be the best team in the league.

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets do, in fact, become the best team in the NBA. Even if we only look at the Eastern Conference, there are a lot of talented teams that can give the Nets a run for their money, such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hiring a new head coach could definitely help the team improve, and we'll see what ends up happening. There have been times when new coaches have managed to invigorate a team, and perhaps that will happen in this scenario.

