Ben Simmons Boldly Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The NBA Despite 1-5 Start

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to start this season, going 1-5, most recently losing to the rebuilding Indiana Pacers. There's no doubt that the star power on the roster suggests that they should be a better squad, and perhaps they can become a solid playoff team as the season goes on.

Despite the team's slow start, it seems as though Ben Simmons is still confident in what the team can accomplish this season. After the loss against the Pacers, Ben Simmons showed that he was still positive about the team, claiming that they could still be "the best team in the NBA."

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

Though the Brooklyn Nets definitely have the talent to be a great team, the results simply haven't shown up on the court just yet. Obviously, they're still reintegrating Ben Simmons into the team's system, so that could be part of their struggles. However, it is definitely concerning that despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing at a superstar level, the Brooklyn Nets are still 1-5. However, they aren't the worst team in the NBA, as the Los Angeles Lakers are currently winless on the season.

Ben Simmons Has The Support Of His Teammates

Ben Simmons has struggled offensively during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, with him rarely looking to score and still struggling with his free throw shooting. However, his teammates clearly have his back. Previously, Kyrie Irving blasted reporters who asked him about Ben Simmons, pointing out that Simmons "hasn't played in two years" and telling people to give him a chance.

"You guys keep coming in here asking me, like, what about Ben? He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f*****g chance. We stay on his s**t. You just stay on him. We're just here to give him positive affirmations and just let him hoop."

Hopefully, we will see Ben Simmons' offense progress as the season goes on. The Brooklyn Nets will definitely need him to utilize his athleticism and drive to the rim more frequently going forward. Simmons' rim pressure will definitely open up more playmaking opportunities where he can pass to open shooters on the perimeter.

There is no question that Ben Simmons is still a solid player, but he needs to get back to the form he showed during his time with the 76ers. If he does so and the Nets bounce back and become a good team, an All-Star appearance isn't out of the question.