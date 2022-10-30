Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The NBA Despite 1-5 Start

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to start this season, going 1-5, most recently losing to the rebuilding Indiana Pacers. There's no doubt that the star power on the roster suggests that they should be a better squad, and perhaps they can become a solid playoff team as the season goes on.

Despite the team's slow start, it seems as though Ben Simmons is still confident in what the team can accomplish this season. After the loss against the Pacers, Ben Simmons showed that he was still positive about the team, claiming that they could still be "the best team in the NBA."

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

Though the Brooklyn Nets definitely have the talent to be a great team, the results simply haven't shown up on the court just yet. Obviously, they're still reintegrating Ben Simmons into the team's system, so that could be part of their struggles. However, it is definitely concerning that despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing at a superstar level, the Brooklyn Nets are still 1-5. However, they aren't the worst team in the NBA, as the Los Angeles Lakers are currently winless on the season.

Ben Simmons Has The Support Of His Teammates

Ben Simmons has struggled offensively during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, with him rarely looking to score and still struggling with his free throw shooting. However, his teammates clearly have his back. Previously, Kyrie Irving blasted reporters who asked him about Ben Simmons, pointing out that Simmons "hasn't played in two years" and telling people to give him a chance.

"You guys keep coming in here asking me, like, what about Ben? He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f*****g chance. We stay on his s**t. You just stay on him. We're just here to give him positive affirmations and just let him hoop."

Hopefully, we will see Ben Simmons' offense progress as the season goes on. The Brooklyn Nets will definitely need him to utilize his athleticism and drive to the rim more frequently going forward. Simmons' rim pressure will definitely open up more playmaking opportunities where he can pass to open shooters on the perimeter.

There is no question that Ben Simmons is still a solid player, but he needs to get back to the form he showed during his time with the 76ers. If he does so and the Nets bounce back and become a good team, an All-Star appearance isn't out of the question.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Boldly Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The NBA Despite 1-5 Start

By Lee Tran
NBA Writer Puts Kyrie Irving On Blast After Latest Controversy
NBA Media

NBA Writer Puts Kyrie Irving On Blast After Latest Controversy

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James On Big 3 With Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook After 30-Point Preseason Loss: "The More Time And More Minutes We Can Log Together, The More Comfortable We Become."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Being The Only Winless Team In The NBA

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Finally Speaks Out On Posting A Video From Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Finally Speaks Out On Posting A Video From Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

By Gautam Varier
The Huge Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen Between Lakers And Bulls
NBA Trade Rumors

The Huge Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen Between Lakers And Bulls

By Lee Tran
Danny Green Criticizes Los Angeles Lakers For Constructing A Poor Roster Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Danny Green Criticizes Los Angeles Lakers For Constructing A Poor Roster Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Lee Tran
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"

By Gautam Varier
rob pelinka
NBA Media

Watch: Rob Pelinka Give Motivational Speech To Los Angeles Lakers Players

By Lee Tran
DeMar DeRozan On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Speaks On How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him

By Gautam Varier
Jayson Tatum Says He Would Love To Play With Bradley Beal
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says He Would Love To Play With Bradley Beal

By Gautam Varier
James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Gets Real On Dealing With Injuries: "When I First Got Injured, I Was Crying So Hard I Couldn't Even Get To My Mom's Apartment."

By Lee Tran
Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday: "I'm Forever Grateful And In Debt To The Universe For Choosing Me To Be Your Husband."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday

By Lee Tran
USATSI_16893387
NBA Media

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva