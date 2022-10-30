NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Being The Only Winless Team In The NBA

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, and there's no doubt that they have been a poor team thus far in the season. Their offense has struggled to be effective, and overall, the team just seems as though it is in disarray. 0-5 is definitely not the start that the team was looking for.

In fact, a recent statistic shows just how bad the Los Angeles Lakers have been. As of right now, they are the only winless team in the league. A lot of NBA fans reacted to some posts from Legion Hoops and StatMuse featuring this statistic, with a lot of them roasting the Los Angeles Lakers for their poor start to the season.

Probably about to go 0-6 considering they face the Joker again lebron stinks They can’t even tank for Wembanyama lmao I'd rather the Lakers be undefeated but going 0-5 is kind of impressive in itself. Good job Lakers. That’s not fair. The Lakers record doesn’t actually reflect their performance. They’re actually much worse than what their record says. Do we make that trade again knowing we only get 1 AD prime year, and the rest will be his decline? Geez Louise.. who woulda thunk. Idk how rob pelinka still has a job tbh Out-tanking the teams who are actively tanking is quite the accomplishment free bron man he deserves better Where are the people that said russ is gonna have a revenge season Poverty I hate life bro Lakers taking the heat off Miami ooof this stings it’s all Russ fault

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are a poor team, but the good part is that they can really bounce back during the rest of the season. Sometimes, adversity causes teams to get better, and perhaps that will be the case here. Russell Westbrook has already stated that he isn't worried about the team's start previously, and perhaps they'll manage to turn things around in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Be Better With Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench

Though he struggled with his efficiency, fans praised Russell Westbrook for his performance as a sixth man against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the Los Angeles Lakers lost that game, this could be the change that helps the Los Angeles Lakers improve as a team, as it will allow Russell Westbrook to play a comfortable role as the lead ballhandler.

Hopefully, we will see the Los Angeles Lakers get a win in the near future. Being the only winless team in the NBA isn't a good look, but perhaps the team's stars can bring them a win soon.