“He Hasn’t Played In Two Years. Give Him A F*****g Chance," Kyrie Irving Claps Back At Reporters After They Asked Him About Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' debut for the Brooklyn Nets was one of the biggest talking points for the media this offseason. Many believe that whether Simmons can play good or not will have a pretty direct impact on how well the Nets can perform this season.

Well, so far, Simmons is yet to show any signs of stardom while wearing the Nets jersey. Simmons fouled out in two of his first three games this season and was berated by NBA fans for it.

While Simmons managed to stay in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he didn't have much impact on the outcome. He played 34 minutes but could only record 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.

It has become pretty obvious that Simmons lacks the courage to shoot well. It was evident when Kyrie Irving had to literally beg Simmons to take a shot when he was under the basket.

Kyrie Irving Gets Furious With Reporters

Following another poor game by Simmons, Kyrie was asked about his thoughts on Simmons' struggles so far this season. Considering the Nets are off to a 1-3 record, it was understandable when Irving clapped back at the reporters for constantly asking his thoughts on Simmons.

"You guys keep coming in here asking me like what about Ben? He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f*****g chance. We stay on his s**t. You just stay on him. We're just here to give him positive affirmations and just let him hoop."

A few days ago, Nets head coach Steve Nash also defended Simmons by giving an answer along the same lines. The entire organization is trying to protect Simmons by pointing out that he needs some time to get back in his rhythm after not playing basketball for a long time. But how much more time does Simmons really need? Hopefully, he can find his form before the Nets lose grip on the season.

