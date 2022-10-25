Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has become an easy target for fans and the media to troll over the last year or so. Previously, he was getting destroyed by them for sitting out games and wanting to get out of the Philadelphia 76ers. He got his wish when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

But fans had to wait until the start of the 2022-23 NBA season before they saw Simmons make his debut for the Nets. So far, Simmons has played three games in the season, and it's safe to say that he has played at a level that fans expected him to do.

It was once again evident after seeing Simmons' recent performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons played 28 minutes, where he recorded just 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists. Additionally, he had 5 turnovers and committed 6 personal fouls.

NBA Fans Are Disappointed After Seeing Ben Simmons' First Three Games Of The Season

This was the second time in his first three games for the Nets that Simmons fouled out. He was baited into fouling out by Ja Morant in a pretty hilarious manner during the fourth quarter.

Looking at Ben's stats so far this season, the 26-year-old has scored 17 points in three games and has committed 14 fouls. As we mentioned earlier, he has fouled out 2/3 games in which he has donned the Nets jersey.

Upon seeing this stat, the Nets fans were understandably angry at the former Rookie of the Year. Here's how they reacted to Simmons' below-average first three games for the Nets.

The Nets fans were absolutely ruthless when they roasted Simmons. But there were a few fans who wanted to give him some time before judging him. After all, he is making a comeback after being sidelined for a long time. So it's understandable that it may take him some time to get back to his best.