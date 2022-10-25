Skip to main content

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

Ja Morant is one of the best point guards in the league today, and there is no doubt that he is a versatile player that can do a variety of things on the court. He is obviously highly regarded for his athleticism and slashing ability.

As a floor general point guard, Ja Morant has elite game knowledge, and that was on display today. A video of Ja Morant baiting Ben Simmons into taking a foul recently went viral on the internet. The foul caused Ben Simmons to foul out as well, and it is clear that Morant knew what he was doing.

There is no doubt that this clip shows the savvy Ja Morant has on the court. Though he has the bounce of a young athletic player, there are definitely times when Ja Morant also plays like a seasoned veteran that has been in the league for many years. This is one of those instances.

Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Could Contend This Year

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors last season, but they will likely be back on top of the Western Conference again this season. There's no doubt that the playoff loss against the Golden State Warriors stung for the team, but it was somewhat expected as the Warriors are a dynasty who have won multiple championships during the Stephen Curry era.

Previously, Ja Morant agreed with the idea that the Memphis Grizzlies could have defeated the Golden State Warriors if they were fully healthy. Though that might be a hot take, this shows just how confident Ja Morant is in himself and his squad.

GrizzHooping: "What watching this Warriors Mavericks series has taught me, is that if the Grizzlies were healthy we could’ve won it all."

Ja Morant: *100 emoji*

Though we'll never know what would have happened in the 2022 playoffs if Ja Morant was healthy, the Memphis Grizzlies do have a chance to win the championship this year. Ja Morant looks as though he's ready to have an MVP-caliber year, and he is currently averaging 35.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.0 APG for the Memphis Grizzlies. If he keeps this up, they'll certainly be among the contenders, and he will be among the MVP candidates. 

Hopefully, we see Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have a successful year. The goal is for the team to get deep in the playoffs this year, and we'll have to wait to see if they're able to do so.

